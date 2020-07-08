LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Pro , the institutional arm of the FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), is announcing today that it has partnered with Tradesocio, a leading trading technology provider.



This partnership will provide banks, brokers, asset managers, and other buy-side institutions, with a full fintech solution combining digital investment and trading technology from Tradesocio with market-leading institutional liquidity and global scale from FXCM Pro.

FXCM Pro’s market-leading institutional liquidity will become available to Tradesocio’s client base in New York and London. In return, FXCM Pro’s clients can enjoy access to Tradesocio’s customisable trading technology, providing automated and fast track investing for its clients.

The move provides a smoother trading experience during a time of high volatility and increased trading activity. During times like this, optimal trading technologies are vital for clients in cutting down operational costs while still retaining high levels of efficiency and liquidity in their trades.

Tradesocio’s Investor Trading Platform provides clients with accurate real-time data, reporting tools and an advanced infrastructure for trading. The platform is fully customisable and can be scaled in line with a broker’s growth requirements, without disruption to its services.

By partnering with Tradesocio, FXCM Pro will ensure its clients keep pace with the highly competitive broking and trading sectors while benefiting from being at the forefront of fintech innovation.

Wael Salem, CEO of Tradesocio commented on the partnership:

“We are very excited about this partnership which combines a complete, front-to-back-end fintech solution from Tradesocio with FXCM’s state-of-the-art liquidity offering and risk tools. This partnership will enable brokerage firms, investment managers and hedge funds digitise their existing services, build a scalable mass affluent platform and tap into new revenue verticals.”

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director and Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales, commented:

“Technology is undeniably playing a greater part in broking and widening participation, and as an industry, we are in a great position to reap the benefits of modern fintech solutions. This partnership shows how FXCM Pro continues to be at the forefront of adopting institutional-grade trading technology to ensure our clients are able to and trade with confidence and have some of the best tools at their disposal when it comes to sourcing liquidity and executing trades.”

About Tradesocio:

Headquartered in Singapore, Tradesocio provides digital technology that enables financial institutions worldwide to access, manage and offer unique investment management and brokerage solutions to their customers. We provide a complete end-to-end financial management offering, from development, hosting and maintenance, to security and post-sales technical support. Tradesocio has grown from a start-up in 2015 to a global fintech company with over 150 employees, Operational HQs in Dubai and offices in Cyprus, India, and soon, London.

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited , inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited , FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd , any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide , Product Disclosure Statement , and Terms of Business . Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer

