New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Care Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis by Countries, Buying Pattern Analysis, Demographics, Trends Analysis, Survey Findings and Results, Leading Companies and their Market Strategies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05927310/?utm_source=GNW



The report also provides insights into the marketing strategies and steps taken by the companies to retain their market position in the local as well as global market. The study also provides insights into the factors affecting the buying decisions, consumer preferences, and the demographic factors promoting the growth of the products of the global hair care market.



The global hair care market size was valued at USD 90.87 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.94% in terms of value during the forecast period. The hair care industry thrives on new trends, with several of these born on social media. Whilst these brands jump on these fads, recent trends such as the ‘skinification’ of hair care are focused on the long-term health of hair as scalp health is growing as a concern for numerous people. In anticipation, brands have been hybridizing skincare technology and hair care. Whether it’s the micellar shampoo to purify hair or overnight serums to repair and protect, it’s all about connecting hair care and skin care routines. As a result, there’s been an increased investment in luxury conditioners and at-home treatments.



An increase in disposable income and changeability in hairstyle trends are the major driving factors for the global hair care market. The profession of beauty services geared up on commercial lines in the late nineteenth century. Their popularity was aided by the development of technological innovations that created new demands for hairstyles. One of the main reasons for the popularity of the beauty services industry is the rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the rapidly growing social media and the entertainment industry. In an age where looking and feeling beautiful is given prime importance, the beauty service industry is growing steadily, although at a slow pace. The beauty services industry, largely unorganized is steadily taking the organized route through franchising. With significant growth in the disposable income of the urban class, developing countries have witnessed an increase in the general standard of living. Alongside this, the acceptance level of the importance of grooming and wellness has increased as well. Consumers are now on a quest for a holistic and harmonious state of life, which has led to mushrooming of various industries. The beauty and hair care industry is one such sector that has been on an uptrend.



The United States, China, Germany among Top Markets for Hair Care

Figure 1. Global Hair Care Market by Country, 2019 (Revenue % Share)



The U.S. is the largest hair care consuming nation as it holds more than 70% market share of the North American hair care market and nearly 26% market share of the global hair care market. The United States haircare market has witnessed several changes over the past decade, with the emergence of various hairstyling, hair regrowth, and hair colorant products. In the United States, a fashion-conscious youth population that is constantly informed about various hair care offerings, such as hair styling and colorant products that express individuality, consumer habits are driving the market. China holds approximately 10% market share of the global hair care market followed by Germany, Canada, and Japan. China has large consumers of hair care products and treatments in the Asia Pacific region. Germany has the largest professional hair care market in Europe which is led by high-quality hair dye products.



Among the regions, North America dominates the global hair care market. It holds more than 35% market share of the global hair care market. The U.S. is the largest consumer of hair care as it holds approximately 26% market share of the global hair care market. It is due to new advancements in hair care segments like shampoos, conditioners, colorants, relaxants, perms, sprays, etc. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global hair care market. China is the largest consumer of hair care as it holds approximately 10% market share of the global hair care market. More than 88% of salons in China are operating in the unorganized sector. According to estimates, more than 4,000 enterprises are qualified to produce cosmetics in China, of which some 1,800 are located in Guangdong. Indian Hair care market is projected to record the fastest growth rates in the Asia-Pacific region due to the changing consumer dynamics coupled with increasing product awareness.



Research Methodology



Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

• Key Opinion Leaders associated

• Internal and External subject matter experts

• Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers

• Our primary research respondents typically include

• Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

• Product/brand/marketing managers

• CXO level executives

• Regional/zonal/ country managers

• Vice President level executives.



Methods of Primary Research

• Computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI)

• Computer-assisted personal interview (CAPI)

• Computer-assisted web interview (CAWI)

• Questionnaires/Surveys



Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources. The secondary sources of the data typically include

• Company reports and publications

• Government/institutional publications

• Trade and associations’ journals

• Databases such as WTO (World Trade Organization), OECD (The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), Hoovers, Factiva, and the World Bank, among others.

• Websites and publications by research agencies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05927310/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001