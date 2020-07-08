Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fusion Splicer Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fusion splicer market generated $625 million in 2019, growing at an average YoY rate of 6%. While core fusion splicers have been the key source of revenue, ribbon splicers are gaining momentum. There are immense growth opportunities for Tier I vendors in all geographic locations.

The objective of this analysis is to identify key companies, their success factors, and opportunities for growth. This analysis covers fusion splicers: core alignment, clad alignment, and ribbon splicers.

The analyst analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the report, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the growth and innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients. This document presents competitive profiles of 12 participants in the global fusion splicer market. It analyzes their strengths, opportunities, and offers an analysis of the market positioning of companies using their growth and innovation scores.

The companies included in this report are Fujikura Ltd.; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd; UCLSWIFT CO., LTD. (Ilsintech); INNO Instrument inc.; COMWAY Technology LLC; Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd.; GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc.; ShinewayTech; PROMAX ELECTRONICA S.L; AITELONG; and Fiberfox.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

  • Strategic Imperative
  • Growth Environment

2. Overview

  • Global Fusion Splicer Market
  • Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

  • AITELONG
  • COMWAY Technology LLC
  • Fiberfox
  • Fujikura Ltd.
  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
  • GAO Tek
  • INNO Instrument inc.
  • PROMAX ELECTRONICA S.L
  • ShinewayTech
  • Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
  • UCLSWIFT CO., LTD. (Ilsintech)

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

  • Significance of Being on the Report
  • Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
  • Empowers Investors
  • Empowers Customers
  • Empowers the Board of Directors

