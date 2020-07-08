Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telehealth market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 28% during the period 2019-2025.



With rapid advances in telecommunication technology, telehealth is considered as the future of medicine. The growing incidence of chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension is influencing market growth worldwide. Telehealth is one of the useful tools for continuous monitoring of chronic conditions and treatment. The adoption of telemedicine is likely to rise with the penetration of smart gadgets. Telemonitoring is used to monitor congestive heart failure (CHF), tele stroke for stroke condition, and tele pulmonology for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



With the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, health service providers are utilizing telehealth services that connect doctors and patients remotely. As social distancing and nationwide lockdown in several countries have recently been implemented as a preventive measure for the spread of the virus, these services have become the most effective way for disease management without visiting healthcare centers physically.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period:

Major Expansions of Reimbursement for Telehealth Services

Strategic Acquisitions & Collaborations

Emergence of Telehealth Robots and Robotic Platform

Increasing Number of mHealth Applications Fueling the Telehealth Adoption

The study considers the present scenario of the telehealth market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Telehealth Market Segmentation



The global telehealth market report includes a detailed segmentation by modality, component, delivery mode, end-user, and geography. The real-time virtual health segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and strokes impacts the market growth for real-time virtual health. Telemedicine is one of the useful tools for monitoring health conditions and treatment. The adoption of telemedicine is expected to rise with advances in technology and high penetration of smart gadgets across the world. The segment is further categorized into video, audio, and chat/e-mail.



Insights by Geography



North America is the largest market and offers significant growth opportunities for global and local players. In 2019, the region accounted for a share of 43.35% of the global telehealth market. With the outbreak of the coronavirus in North America, particularly in the United States, health agencies have urged hospitals to expand the use of telehealth services to prevent the spread of the virus. Radiology and cardiology are the two leading applications in the region.



Insights by Vendors



The global telehealth market is highly dynamic and fragmented due to the presence of several medical device manufacturers, software/application providers, and telehealth service providers. Medical device manufacturers are collaborating with software/application developers and service providers to enhance the quality of care to patients. The rapidly changing technological environment has a significant impact on the overall market as patients and clinicians are looking for remote healthcare platforms with innovative and advanced features. As the industry is witnessing a surge in technological advances in the field of telecommunications, vendors are focusing on invest in integrating hardware and software to improvise remote healthcare services to end-users.



Prominent Vendors

AMD Global Telemedicine

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

American Well

BioTelemetry

GlobalMedia Group

Koninklijke Philips

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Medtronic

Teladoc Health

InTouch Technologies

Vivify Health

Other Prominent Vendors

Accuhealth Technologies

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Altibbi

Aerotel Medical Systems

AirStrip Technologies

Ali Health

Analoge Eclipse Consultants

Appello

Babylon

Cerner

INOVA

A&D Company

Abbott

AgaMatrix

AliveCor

AT&T

athenahealth

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific

Biotricity

Buoy Health

CallHealth Services

Care Innovations

CHI Health

Current Health

Dictum Health

DocOnline Health

DocPrime

Doctor Anywhere

Doctor On Demand

edgeMED Healthcare

Encounter Telepsychiatry

eVisit

GE Healthcare

Graham Healthcare Group

Halodoc

Harris Computer

HealthHub

HealthTap

Health Telematic Network

HotDoc

Imedi Plus

Integrity Urgent Care

INTeleICU

iSelectMD

KRY

Lybrate

Maple

Masimo

MDLIVE

Medgate

Medici

MEDIHERE

MeMD

Mercy Virtual

MesDocteurs

MouthWatch

MTBC

MyDoc

NextGen Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company

PlushCare

MedXCom

mfine

Patientus

Push Doctor

Qualcomm Life

SHL Telemedicine

Siemens Healthineers

SnapMD

SOC Telemed

TeleClinic

Telemedicine Technologies

TeleSpecialists

TeleVital

TELUS Health

THA Group

Dhanush Digital Health

Vidyo

Vsee

virtuwell

VivaLNK

Spacelabs Healthcare

VirtualHealth

ZIPNOSIS

Key Questions Answered:



What will be the market size and growth rate of the global telehealth market during the forecast period 2019 to 2025? How is the growing cloud and next-generation healthcare technology boosting the growth of the global telehealth market share? Which region is predicted to have the largest revenue? Who are the leading vendors in the industry and what are their market shares? How does the virtual visit system aid the healthcare practitioners during COVID-19 pandemic situation?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Telehealth Market: Snapshot



8 Impact Of COVID-19

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Major Expansions Of Reimbursement For Telehealth Services

9.2 Strategic Acquisitions & Collaborations

9.3 Emergence Of Telehealth Robots And Robotic Platforms

9.4 Increasing Demand For Telehealth Due To COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Target Patient Pool

10.2 Increasing Number Of mhealth Applications

10.3 Growing Demand For Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms And Connected Medical Devices

10.4 Advances In Technology Encouraging Adoption Of Telehealth



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Uncertainty Over Establishing Standard Regulatory Frameworks & Legal Barriers To Telehealth

11.2 Lack Of Standard Interoperability In Telehealth Infrastructure

11.3 Data Security And Privacy Risks Associated With Telehealth

11.4 Lower Penetration Of Telehealth In LMICS



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Modality

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview



14 Real-Time Virtual Health

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Segmentation By Real-Time Virtual Health



15 Remote Patient Monitoring

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast



16 Store-And-Forward

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast



17 Component

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview



18 Services

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Services: Geography Segment



19 Hardware

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Hardware: Geography Segment



20 Software

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Software: Geography Segment



21 Delivery Mode

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Overview

21.3 Web/App-Based Telehealth

21.4 Cloud-Based Telehealth

21.5 On-Premise Telehealth



22 End-User

22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.2 Market Overview

22.3 Healthcare Providers

22.4 Patients

22.5 Employer Groups & Government Organizations

22.6 Payers



23 Geography

23.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

23.2 Geographic Overview



24 North America

24.1 Industry Overview

24.2 Market Size & Forecast

24.3 North America: Component Segmentation

24.4 Key Countries



25 Europe

25.1 Market Overview

25.2 Market Size & Forecast

25.3 Europe: Component Segmentation

25.4 Key Countries



26 APAC

26.1 Market Overview

26.2 Market Size & Forecast

26.3 APAC: Component Segmentation

26.4 Key Countries



27 Latin America

27.1 Market Overview

27.2 Market Size & Forecast

27.3 Latin America: Component Segmentation

27.4 Key Countries



28 Middle East & Africa

28.1 Market Overview

28.2 Middle East & Africa: Component Segmentation

28.3 Market Size & Forecast

28.4 Key Countries



29 Competitive Landscape

29.1 Competition Overview

29.2 Market Share Analysis



30 Key Company Profiles

30.1 AMD Global Telemedicine

30.2 American Well

30.3 Biotelemetry

30.4 Global Media Group

30.5 Koninklijke Philips

30.6 Resideo Life Care Solutions

30.7 Medtronic

30.8 Teladoc Health

30.9 Intouch Technologies

30.10 Vivify Health



31 Other Prominent Vendors

31.1 Abbott

31.2 Accuhealth Technologies

31.3 A&D Company

31.4 Advanced ICU Care

31.5 Aerotel Medical Systems

31.6 Agamatrix

31.7 Airstrip Technologies

31.8 ALI Health

31.9 Alivecor

31.10 Altibbi

31.11 Analoge Eclipse Consultants

31.12 Appello

31.13 AT&T

31.14 Athenahealth

31.15 Babylon

31.16 Biotronik

31.17 Boston Scientific

31.18 Biotricity

31.19 BUOY Health

31.20 Callhealth Services

31.21 Care Innovations

31.22 Cerner

31.23 CHI Health

31.24 Current Health

31.25 Dhanush Digital Health

31.26 Dictum Health

31.27 Doconline Health

31.28 Docprime

31.29 Doctor Anywhere

31.3 Doctor On Demand

31.31 Edgemed Healthcare

31.32 Encounter Telepsychiatry

31.33 EVISIT

31.34 GE Healthcare

31.35 Graham Healthcare Group

31.36 Halodoc

31.37 Harris Computer

31.38 Healthhub

31.39 Healthtap

31.40 Health Telematic Network

31.41 Hotdoc

31.42 IMEDI PLUS

31.43 INOVA

31.44 Integrity Urgent Care

31.45 INTELEICU

31.46 ISELECTMD

31.47 KRY

31.48 Lybrate

31.49 Maple

31.50 Masimo

31.51 MDLIVE

31.52 Medgate

31.53 MEDICI

31.54 MEDIHERE

31.55 Medtel Healthcare

31.56 MEDXCOM

31.57 MEMD

31.58 Mercy Virtual

31.59 MESDOCTEURS

31.60 MFINE

31.61 MOUTHWATCH

31.62 MTBC

31.63 MYDOC

31.64 Nextgen Healthcare

31.65 Omron Healthcare

31.66 Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company

31.67 PLUSHCARE

31.68 PATIENTUS

31.69 Push Doctor

31.70 QHR Technologies

31.71 Qualcomm Life

31.72 SHL Telemedicine

31.73 Siemens Healthineers

31.74 SNAPMD

31.75 SOC Telemed

31.76 Spacelabs Healthcare

31.77 Teleclinic

31.78 TELEICUCARE

31.79 Telemedicine Technologies

31.80 Telespecialists

31.81 Televital

31.82 Telus Health

31.83 THA GROUP

31.84 UPMC ITALY

31.85 VIDYO

31.86 VSEE

31.87 Virtualhealth

31.88 VIRTUWELL

31.89 VITALTECH

31.90 Vivalnk

31.91 Zipnosis



32 Report Summary

32.1 Key Takeaways

32.2 Strategic Recommendations



33 Quantitative Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ekhh2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900