Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The telehealth market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 28% during the period 2019-2025.
With rapid advances in telecommunication technology, telehealth is considered as the future of medicine. The growing incidence of chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension is influencing market growth worldwide. Telehealth is one of the useful tools for continuous monitoring of chronic conditions and treatment. The adoption of telemedicine is likely to rise with the penetration of smart gadgets. Telemonitoring is used to monitor congestive heart failure (CHF), tele stroke for stroke condition, and tele pulmonology for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
With the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, health service providers are utilizing telehealth services that connect doctors and patients remotely. As social distancing and nationwide lockdown in several countries have recently been implemented as a preventive measure for the spread of the virus, these services have become the most effective way for disease management without visiting healthcare centers physically.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the telehealth market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Telehealth Market Segmentation
The global telehealth market report includes a detailed segmentation by modality, component, delivery mode, end-user, and geography. The real-time virtual health segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and strokes impacts the market growth for real-time virtual health. Telemedicine is one of the useful tools for monitoring health conditions and treatment. The adoption of telemedicine is expected to rise with advances in technology and high penetration of smart gadgets across the world. The segment is further categorized into video, audio, and chat/e-mail.
Insights by Geography
North America is the largest market and offers significant growth opportunities for global and local players. In 2019, the region accounted for a share of 43.35% of the global telehealth market. With the outbreak of the coronavirus in North America, particularly in the United States, health agencies have urged hospitals to expand the use of telehealth services to prevent the spread of the virus. Radiology and cardiology are the two leading applications in the region.
Insights by Vendors
The global telehealth market is highly dynamic and fragmented due to the presence of several medical device manufacturers, software/application providers, and telehealth service providers. Medical device manufacturers are collaborating with software/application developers and service providers to enhance the quality of care to patients. The rapidly changing technological environment has a significant impact on the overall market as patients and clinicians are looking for remote healthcare platforms with innovative and advanced features. As the industry is witnessing a surge in technological advances in the field of telecommunications, vendors are focusing on invest in integrating hardware and software to improvise remote healthcare services to end-users.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Questions Answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Telehealth Market: Snapshot
8 Impact Of COVID-19
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Major Expansions Of Reimbursement For Telehealth Services
9.2 Strategic Acquisitions & Collaborations
9.3 Emergence Of Telehealth Robots And Robotic Platforms
9.4 Increasing Demand For Telehealth Due To COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Target Patient Pool
10.2 Increasing Number Of mhealth Applications
10.3 Growing Demand For Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms And Connected Medical Devices
10.4 Advances In Technology Encouraging Adoption Of Telehealth
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Uncertainty Over Establishing Standard Regulatory Frameworks & Legal Barriers To Telehealth
11.2 Lack Of Standard Interoperability In Telehealth Infrastructure
11.3 Data Security And Privacy Risks Associated With Telehealth
11.4 Lower Penetration Of Telehealth In LMICS
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Modality
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
14 Real-Time Virtual Health
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Segmentation By Real-Time Virtual Health
15 Remote Patient Monitoring
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
16 Store-And-Forward
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
17 Component
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
18 Services
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Services: Geography Segment
19 Hardware
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Hardware: Geography Segment
20 Software
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Software: Geography Segment
21 Delivery Mode
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Overview
21.3 Web/App-Based Telehealth
21.4 Cloud-Based Telehealth
21.5 On-Premise Telehealth
22 End-User
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Market Overview
22.3 Healthcare Providers
22.4 Patients
22.5 Employer Groups & Government Organizations
22.6 Payers
23 Geography
23.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Geographic Overview
24 North America
24.1 Industry Overview
24.2 Market Size & Forecast
24.3 North America: Component Segmentation
24.4 Key Countries
25 Europe
25.1 Market Overview
25.2 Market Size & Forecast
25.3 Europe: Component Segmentation
25.4 Key Countries
26 APAC
26.1 Market Overview
26.2 Market Size & Forecast
26.3 APAC: Component Segmentation
26.4 Key Countries
27 Latin America
27.1 Market Overview
27.2 Market Size & Forecast
27.3 Latin America: Component Segmentation
27.4 Key Countries
28 Middle East & Africa
28.1 Market Overview
28.2 Middle East & Africa: Component Segmentation
28.3 Market Size & Forecast
28.4 Key Countries
29 Competitive Landscape
29.1 Competition Overview
29.2 Market Share Analysis
30 Key Company Profiles
30.1 AMD Global Telemedicine
30.2 American Well
30.3 Biotelemetry
30.4 Global Media Group
30.5 Koninklijke Philips
30.6 Resideo Life Care Solutions
30.7 Medtronic
30.8 Teladoc Health
30.9 Intouch Technologies
30.10 Vivify Health
31 Other Prominent Vendors
31.1 Abbott
31.2 Accuhealth Technologies
31.3 A&D Company
31.4 Advanced ICU Care
31.5 Aerotel Medical Systems
31.6 Agamatrix
31.7 Airstrip Technologies
31.8 ALI Health
31.9 Alivecor
31.10 Altibbi
31.11 Analoge Eclipse Consultants
31.12 Appello
31.13 AT&T
31.14 Athenahealth
31.15 Babylon
31.16 Biotronik
31.17 Boston Scientific
31.18 Biotricity
31.19 BUOY Health
31.20 Callhealth Services
31.21 Care Innovations
31.22 Cerner
31.23 CHI Health
31.24 Current Health
31.25 Dhanush Digital Health
31.26 Dictum Health
31.27 Doconline Health
31.28 Docprime
31.29 Doctor Anywhere
31.3 Doctor On Demand
31.31 Edgemed Healthcare
31.32 Encounter Telepsychiatry
31.33 EVISIT
31.34 GE Healthcare
31.35 Graham Healthcare Group
31.36 Halodoc
31.37 Harris Computer
31.38 Healthhub
31.39 Healthtap
31.40 Health Telematic Network
31.41 Hotdoc
31.42 IMEDI PLUS
31.43 INOVA
31.44 Integrity Urgent Care
31.45 INTELEICU
31.46 ISELECTMD
31.47 KRY
31.48 Lybrate
31.49 Maple
31.50 Masimo
31.51 MDLIVE
31.52 Medgate
31.53 MEDICI
31.54 MEDIHERE
31.55 Medtel Healthcare
31.56 MEDXCOM
31.57 MEMD
31.58 Mercy Virtual
31.59 MESDOCTEURS
31.60 MFINE
31.61 MOUTHWATCH
31.62 MTBC
31.63 MYDOC
31.64 Nextgen Healthcare
31.65 Omron Healthcare
31.66 Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company
31.67 PLUSHCARE
31.68 PATIENTUS
31.69 Push Doctor
31.70 QHR Technologies
31.71 Qualcomm Life
31.72 SHL Telemedicine
31.73 Siemens Healthineers
31.74 SNAPMD
31.75 SOC Telemed
31.76 Spacelabs Healthcare
31.77 Teleclinic
31.78 TELEICUCARE
31.79 Telemedicine Technologies
31.80 Telespecialists
31.81 Televital
31.82 Telus Health
31.83 THA GROUP
31.84 UPMC ITALY
31.85 VIDYO
31.86 VSEE
31.87 Virtualhealth
31.88 VIRTUWELL
31.89 VITALTECH
31.90 Vivalnk
31.91 Zipnosis
32 Report Summary
32.1 Key Takeaways
32.2 Strategic Recommendations
33 Quantitative Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ekhh2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: