MESQUITE, NV, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, NV / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS ) is proud to announce matching all employee and follower contributions to The Last Prisoner Project of up to $10,000 for the month of July 2020 to help victims of injustice. The company is also recognizing the successes of Rob Tankson, Cannabis Sativa Director and co-founder of PrestoDoctor , and Jason Washington, GK Manufacturing & Packaging co-founder.

Now Cannabis Sativa executive team members, Tankson and Washington entered the medical marijuana industry during the transition from prohibited substance to legalization and helped build the canna-businesses in America. Their acumen and perseverance continue to fuel the growth, corporate decisions, and responsibility of both their companies and the parent company, Cannabis Sativa.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

The history of cannabis reflects many injustices. Black people are 264% more likely than white people to be arrested for cannabis possession, even though they use at similar rates - according to the ACLU. These disproportionate numbers leave many people of color sitting in prison cells for what is legal in a majority of states.

How to get involved:

Please follow @lastprisonerproject, visit their site https://www.lastprisonerproject.org/ , and donate. Please send your donations receipts to PrestoDoctor ( team@prestodoctor.com ) by July 31, 2020 to qualify for our donation match.

Last Prisoner Project Mission

WE WILL NOT REST AND WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL THE LAST CANNABIS PRISONER HAS BEEN SET FREEnabis

About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor launched in California in the summer of 2015, and has since expanded into Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri and Pennsylvania. PrestoDoctor has facilitated over a hundred thousand appointments and maintains the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online. PrestoDoctor has over 4,000 5-star reviews, and is the first medical marijuana company to be accepted into the American Telemedicine Association. PrestoDoctor is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. PrestoDoctor plans to continue to expand its services in 2020.

About GK Manufacturing & Packaging:

GK Manufacturing is a Southern California based contract manufacturing, co-packing and white label company, producing a wide range of highest quality, lab-tested CBD products including edibles, tinctures, drinks and topicals. GK specializes in short batch runs, formulation, mixology, graphics/labeling and fulfillment. In –house brands include the well-established Ganja Juice brand ( ganja-juice.com ) and Murray & Rocco’s CBD infused pet line.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (“CBDS”) is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® ( https://prestodoctor.com ), GK Manufacturing & Packaging ( http://gkmanufacturinginc.com ), Wild Earth Naturals® ( https://wildearthnaturals.com ), and iBudtender ( https://ibudtender.com ). The Company licenses the “hi” and “White Rabbit” brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand ( https://virginmaryjanebrand.com ).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company’s success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

(702) 762-3123