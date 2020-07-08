New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive HUD Industry Research Report, 2019-2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05919251/?utm_source=GNW

1% on an annualized basis and reached 72,500 units under the drive of Chinese brands.



AR-HUD patent filings keep increasing year by year. Among the top ten vendors, Chinese players include Foryou Multimedia Electronics, Futurus Technology, and Baidu.



Jiangsu New Vision Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd, a leading Chinese supplier of HUD, has signed more than 10 production and R&D contracts with NextEV, Geely, Changan Automobile, Great Wall Motor, Chery, BAIC BJEV, among others. New Vision completed Series A financing round with BAIC and BDStar Navigation in 2018, and fulfilled Series B financing from the investors GP Capital, Haitong and Ying Capital in 2019.



Foryou Multimedia Electronics set up a team in 2012 which is in possession of over 100 HUD related patents to date. With the parent company Foryou Corporation’s expertise in smart cockpit electronics, Foryou Multimedia Electronics has built a full-fledged AR-HUD platform, encompassing the input of ADAS, instrumentation and navigation. It has won a number of production projects from domestic and overseas automakers.



Technically, AR-HUD needs to solve problems such as ghosting, resolution, and environmental fusion. Optical imaging, projection technology and system compute also limit the display effect and user experience of AR-HUD. Big footprint of optical modules and hardware is inconvenient for deployment in car interiors, which means AR-HUD awaits much optimization.



To miniaturize AR-HUD (over 20 liters), the industry is studying holographic optical waveguide technology solutions, which may downsize HUD to 2.4 liters.



In recent years, many vendors around the globe, including Digilens, Lingxi AR, Lochn Optics, Magic Leap and traditional optical giants Sony and Schott, have set foot in optical waveguides successively.



In May 2018, Continental lavished huge in DigiLens. With its additional investment, Continental held close to 18% of DigiLens after Series C financing round. Digilens has conducted five rounds of financing, totaling $135 million from the investors including Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, Mitsubishi Chemical, Foxconn, Universal Display, Niantic, Dolby, etc.



DigiLens announced its expansion into China together with its first China-based licensee, Crystal Optech, which is a leading optical elements manufacturer in optical coating, AR optics and semiconductor optics. The partnership will bring DigiLens Crystal waveguides to the market in 2020.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05919251/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001