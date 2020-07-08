Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Portfolio Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size (Smes and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, and IT and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period.
Major growth drivers of the market are need to gain a 360-degree view into project operations and resource management and the growing demand for cloud-based PPM solutions.
The consulting and implementation services segment to account for highest market share during the forecast period
Consulting and implementation services provide ease to organizations in selecting the right PPM solution that aligns with their business-specific requirements. Since, there is no one-size-fits-all PPM solution, which can be deployed by organizations to manage multiple complex projects, vendors offer consulting services for end users to be able to customize the PPM solution as per their demand. In the aftermath of selecting the appropriate PPM solution, end users face the challenge of implementing the modern PPM solution with legacy IT systems and solution suites. Hence the demand for consulting and integration services is on the rise and is anticipated to grow further during the forecast period.
The healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Strategic planning plays a crucial role in the healthcare and life sciences vertical, particularly when implementing and operationalizing an Electronic Health Record (EHR). With rising demand of personal protective gears and management of medical supply chain in the COVID-19 situation along with the need for managing medical Information Technology (IT) projects, reducing medical reimbursements, and the movement toward value-based purchasing, healthcare institutions are implementing PPM solution to control their CAPEX and OPEX, which results in long-term benefits. Moreover, the PPM solution ensures that projects of healthcare organizations are conducted in a disciplined and consistent manner.
APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The PPM market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to a growth in the demand for technologically driven PPM solution and services. The PPM solution enables organizations to improve their project operations by eliminating unwanted multi-tasks and reducing resource overload. The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. Japan, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), India, and China have emerged as undisputed leaders in the APAC PPM market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market
4.2 North America Market, by Vertical and Country
4.3 Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Gaining 360-Degree View into Project Operations and Resource Management
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Ppm Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Concerns of Organizations Related to Data Confidentiality
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Reducing Project Costs and Project Failure Rate by Embracing Agile Methods
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Selecting Right Solution That Aligns With Organization'S Business Need
5.2.4.2 Blending Modern Ppm Solutions With Legacy Systems
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Schweizer Electronic AG Chose Daptiv Ppm Solution of Changepoint to Manage Portfolio and Align It With Critical Business Processes
5.3.2 Use Case 2: Zhongda Testing Implemented Oracle Ppm Solution to Strengthen Cost Control for Thousands of Projects and Boost Profitability
5.3.3 Use Case 3: Royal Bank of Scotland Deployed Planview Enterprise One to Speed Up Delivery Process and Eliminate the Need for Infrastructure Management
5.3.4 Use Case 4: Basware Reduced Revenue Leakage by 75% After Implementation of Planview Enterprise One and Projectplace
6 Project Portfolio Management Market: Covid-19 Impact
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Covid-19 Developments
7 Project Portfolio Management Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solution
7.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Consulting and Implementation
7.3.1.1 Consulting and Implementation: Market Drivers
7.3.2 Training, Support, and Maintenance
7.3.2.1 Training, Support, and Maintenance: Market Drivers
8 Project Portfolio Management Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Cloud: Project Portfolio Management Market Drivers
9 Project Portfolio Management Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
10 Project Portfolio Management Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Energy and Utilities
10.2.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers
10.3 Government and Defense
10.3.1 Government and Defense: Project Portfolio Management Market Drivers
10.4 It and Telecom
10.4.1 It and Telecom: Market Drivers
10.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.5.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.6 Manufacturing
10.6.1 Manufacturing: Project Portfolio Management Market Drivers
10.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.7.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Market Drivers
10.8 Consumer Goods and Retail
10.8.1 Consumer Goods and Retail: Market Drivers
10.9 Others
11 Project Portfolio Management Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
11.2.2 United States
11.2.3 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Europe: Project Portfolio Management Market Drivers
11.3.2 United Kingdom
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Project Portfolio Management Market Drivers
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Japan
11.4.5 Singapore
11.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Project Portfolio Management Market Drivers
11.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11.5.3 South Africa
11.5.4 United Arab Emirates
11.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Latin America: Project Portfolio Management Market Drivers
11.6.2 Brazil
11.6.3 Mexico
11.6.4 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements
12.2.2 Business Expansions
12.2.3 Acquisitions
12.2.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Oracle
13.3 Planview
13.4 Broadcom
13.5 SAP
13.6 Microsoft
13.7 Workfront
13.8 Hexagon
13.9 Servicenow
13.10 Upland Software
13.11 Micro Focus
13.12 Planisware
13.13 Sciforma
13.14 Clarizen
13.15 Sopheon
13.16 Cerri
13.17 Changepoint
13.18 Keyedin Projects
13.19 One2Team
13.20 Onepoint Projects
13.21 Meisterplan
13.22 Intelit Smart Group
13.23 Bestoutcome
13.24 Project Objects
13.25 Workotter
13.26 Smartsheet
13.27 Celoxis
13.28 Wrike
13.29 Asana
13.30 Monday.Com
13.31 Cherwell
13.32 Right-To-Win
14 Adjacent & Related Markets
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Limitations
14.3 Project Portfolio Management Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets
14.4 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market
14.4.1 Market Definition
14.4.2 Market Overview
14.5 Cloud Market, by Application
14.5.1 Project Management
14.5.2 Portfolio Management
14.5.3 Demand Management
14.5.4 Resource Management
14.5.5 Financial Management
14.5.6 Others
14.6 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market, by Vertical
14.6.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
14.6.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences
14.6.3 Telecommunication and ITEs
14.6.4 Manufacturing
14.6.5 Government and Public Sector
14.6.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
14.6.7 Others
14.7 Project Portfolio Management Market, by Region
14.7.1 North America
14.7.1.1 United States
14.7.1.2 Canada
14.7.2 Europe
14.7.2.1 United Kingdom
14.7.2.2 Others
14.7.3 Asia-Pacific
14.7.4 Middle East and Africa
14.7.5 Latin America
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store
15.3 Available Customizations
15.4 Related Reports
15.5 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtjuo3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: