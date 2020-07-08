Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Spray Coatings Market by Materials (Ceramics and Metals & Alloys), Process (Combustion Flame and Electrical), End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture, Energy & Power and Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The thermal spray coatings market was valued at USD 10,570 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10,714 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2020 and 2025.



The growth in the aerospace, automotive, healthcare and other industries is driving the demand for thermal spray coatings. Low-cost coating and improved shelf life of equipment or surface is expected to drive the growth of thermal spray coatings market. However, lack of knowledge and technical skills is restraining the growth of thermal spray coatings market. Additionally, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the shutting of manufacturing facilities across the globe which will have a severe effect on the Thermal spray coatings market.

Ceramic, is the fastest-growing material in the thermal spray coatings market

The ceramic material is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for ceramic material is due to its cost efficiency and easy availability. The growth is also driven by the growth in aerospace, healthcare, automotive and other end-use industries. Metal & alloys to be the second-largest consumed material in the thermal spray coatings market. The increased usage of metals & alloys is attributed to the speed of coating deposition and feedstock flexibility on the surface or component.

North America to dominate thermal spray coatings market

North America is the largest consumer of thermal spray coatings market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing urbanization & modernization, increasing personal disposable income and growing demand from various end-use industries such as aerospace. The aerospace industry in North America is in boom due to demand backlog of big manufacturers. Technological advancement and high skilled labor create a lucrative growth opportunity in automotive and various other industries. The US is to be the largest contributor to the thermal spray coatings market in the region.

Aerospace to dominate thermal spray coatings market in the forecast period

The Aerospace industry is the largest consumer of thermal spray coatings market. This growth is attributed towards increasing consumption of thermal spray coatings from various end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive and other. Moreover, the boom in the aerospace industry and demand backlog which is almost equal to 10 years. North America to be in lead in the aerospace industry because of the availability of big manufacturers such as Boeing.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Thermal Spray Coatings Market

4.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Material

4.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Process

4.4 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Region

4.5 North America Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Material and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.2 Reduced Maintenance Cost of Thermally Sprayed Parts

5.2.1.3 Thermal Spray Substituting Electroplating Processes

5.2.1.4 Boom in the Aerospace Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Thermal Spray Coatings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of New Measures to Conserve Energy & Harness Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Skills

5.2.4.2 Low Investment in R&D Activities by End-Use Industries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.1.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials

5.3.1.2 Presence of a Large Number of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2.1 Presence of a Large Number of Buyers

5.3.2.2 Large Volume Purchases

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3.1 Availability of Substitutes

5.3.3.2 Cost of Available Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4.1 Presence of Established Players

5.3.4.2 Requirement for Specific Technical Skills

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.5.1 Industry Concentration

5.3.5.2 Exit Barriers

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Aerospace Industry

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Agriculture

7 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Combustion Flame

7.3 Electrical

8 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ceramics

8.3 Metals & Alloys

8.4 Others

9 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace

9.2.1 Flame Tubes

9.2.2 Turbine Blades

9.2.3 Landing Gear

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Suspension Parts

9.3.2 Piston Rings

9.3.3 Turbochargers

9.3.4 Engine Parts

9.3.5 Chassis

9.3.6 Cylinder Liners

9.3.7 Exhaust Pipes

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Orthopedics

9.4.2 Medical Instruments

9.4.3 Over-The-Counter Medicines

9.5 Energy & Power

9.5.1 Boilers

9.5.2 Shafts

9.5.3 Hydro Turbines

9.5.4 Power Generators

9.5.5 Compressor Blades

9.6 Electronics

9.6.1 Electronic Enclosures

9.6.2 Instrument Nuts

9.6.3 Magnetic Tapes

9.6.4 Dielectric Coatings

9.6.5 Shielding

9.7 Agricultural Machinery

9.7.1 Harvester Blades

9.7.2 Balers

9.7.3 Compressors

9.7.4 Threshing Components

9.7.5 Agricultural Pumps & Wastewater Treatment Equipment

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Food Processing

9.8.2 Defence

9.8.3 Printing

10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 the Us is Projected to Lead the North American Thermal Spray Coatings Market during the Forecast Period

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increase in Investments Expected to Drive the Growth of the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 Growth of End-Use Industries is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Germany

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Increased Production of Automobiles and Government Investments are Projected to Fuel the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Uk

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.4.1 the Growth of the Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Russia

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.5.1 Increased Investments by the Government in the Healthcare and Automotive Industries is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Italy

10.3.6 France

10.3.6.1 the Growth of the Aerospace Industry is Expected to Drive the Growth of Thermal Spray Coatings Market in France

10.3.7 Belgium

10.3.7.1 Growth of the Automotive & Healthcare Industries is Driving the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Belgium

10.3.8 Rest of Europe

10.3.8.1 Growing Investments from Various Countries and Initiatives Taken by Governments to Promote Manufacturing are Projected to Boost the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China is Projected to Lead the Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coatings Market during the Forecast Period

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Increasing Urbanization, Capital Investments, and Technological Advancements are Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Increasing Foreign Investments are Driving the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Technological Advancements in the Field of Electronics are Projected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in South Korea

10.4.5 Vietnam

10.4.5.1 Availability of Raw Materials is Expected to Fuel the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Vietnam

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4.6.1 Growth in Various Industries is Expected to Fuel the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Region

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Mexico

10.5.1.1 Increased Investments in the Automotive Industry are Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Mexico

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.2.1 the Growth of the Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Brazil during the Forecast Period

10.5.3 Colombia

10.5.3.1 Growing Automotive and Construction Industries is Driving the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Colombia

10.5.4 Argentina

10.5.4.1 the Growth of End-Use Industries is Fueling the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Argentina

10.5.5 Rest of Latin America

10.5.5.1 Urbanization and the Presence of a Skilled Workforce are Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Region

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.1.1 the Growth of the Automotive Industry is Projected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Country

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.2.1 Investments in the Manufacturing Sector are Expected to Drive the South African Thermal Spray Coatings Market

10.6.3 UAE

10.6.3.1 Rise in Healthcare Expenditure and Growth of the Aviation Sector are Expected to Drive the Growth of Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Country

10.6.4 Egypt

10.6.4.1 Increased Focus to Harness Renewable Energy and Growth of the Healthcare Industry are Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Egypt

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6.5.1 Increase in Governmental Spending is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Visionaries

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Overview

11.2.1 Product Offerings

11.2.2 Business Strategies

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

12.2 Oerlikon Metco

12.3 Bodycote

12.4 Surface Technology

12.5 H.C. Starck Gmbh

12.6 Flame Spray Coating Company

12.7 Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc. (Tst)

12.8 A&A Coatings

12.9 General Magnaplate Corporation

12.10 Plasma-Tec, Inc.

12.11 Asb Industries, Inc.

12.12 Other Leading Players

12.12.1 Polymet Corporation

12.12.2 Progressive Surface

12.12.3 Brycoat Inc.

12.12.4 Metallisation Limited

12.12.5 Exline, Inc.

12.12.6 Associated Wear Coatings, Inc.

12.12.7 Arc Spray (Pty.) Ltd.

12.12.8 F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying

12.12.9 Flame Spray Spa

12.12.10 Tocalo Co., Ltd.

12.12.11 Treibacher Industrie Ag

12.12.12 Gtv Verschleischutz Gmbh

12.12.13 Ametek Inc.

12.12.14 C&M Technologies Gmbh

13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.1 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.2 Available Customizations

13.3 Related Reports

13.4 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag6b3b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900