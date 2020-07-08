New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Homecare Product Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis by Countries, Buying Pattern Analysis, Demographics, Trends Analysis, Survey Findings and Results, Leading Companies and their Market Strategies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05927308/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing rate of globalization and industrialization. Globalization has opened up a number of new markets for many of the global companies and their products. Such companies are trying to increase their sales by promoting their brands with the help of several marketing strategies. This increases the competitiveness in the market as well as benefits consumers by providing a broad range of high-quality products. Moreover, as industrialization grows, the number of working population, particularly working women also increase. This also leads to higher disposable income and improved standards of living in the majority of the households, which in turn will increase the spending on FMCG products such as homecare products. Thus, promoting the expansion of the homecare products market.



The survey conducted found variations in the usage and buying patterns of homecare products across different countries. The usage of homecare products such as surface cleaners in western countries including the US, the UK, and Germany were more as compared to countries in the Asia Pacific such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia. The availability of products and the awareness regarding products and their benefits are the major factor influencing the usage of homecare products. Along with the usage frequency, the buying frequency of homecare products in the western world is also observed to be more than that of the developing countries in Asia. The difference in disposable incomes and lifestyles of the population plays an important role in the divergence in the buying frequencies of different countries. For instance, in the US, where the buying frequency is highest, the total disposable personal income was USD 14.5 trillion dollars in 2018. However, in India, where the buying frequency was comparatively low, the total disposable personal income was USD 2.5 trillion in 2018.



The United States, China and Germany among top markets for homecare product

According to the findings in the report, the U.S. and countries in the Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Japan along with Germany are the most lucrative markets for homecare products. Asia Pacific and North America together make nearly 65% of the total sales of homecare products in the world. The US is the leading country in terms of sales in the global homecare product market followed by China and Germany. Greater awareness regarding homecare products and their health benefits coupled with a higher willingness to spend on cleaning and hygiene products is the major driver for the sale of homecare products in these countries. On the other side, the sale of homecare products in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil is anticipated to grow rapidly. Factors including a growing population, improving economic conditions, and the growing availability of products are the major influencing factors for the sale of homecare products in these developing countries.



Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue from homecare products

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue in the global homecare product market. An outsized population and growing awareness regarding cleaning and hygiene are the major drivers for the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, improving product availability and a rise in the number of distribution channels are augmenting the growth of the market. Additionally, the presence of a large consumer base in the region is propelling the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest rate owing to the growing disposable income and the improving lifestyle of people.



