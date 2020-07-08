Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global elevator and escalator market by value, by installed base, by type, by service, by technology, by age range, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the elevator and escalator market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), North America, and South America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the construction industry, and elevator and escalator business.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global elevator and escalator market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global elevator and escalator market is moderately fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the elevator and escalator market are Kone Corporation, Schindler Holding Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

North America

South America

Company Coverage

Kone Corporation

Schindler Holding Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

An elevator, also referred to as a lift, is a closed cabin that moves up or down to transport passengers or freight between different floors of a multi-storey building. Whereas, an escalator is a moving staircase that carries passengers up and down between the floors of a building. Escalators consist of a conveyor belt of individually linked steps on a track, which keeps each step horizontal for the passengers.

Escalators can be used in places where the installation of elevators would be impractical. The principal areas where elevators and escalators can be used include shopping malls, railway and metro stations, hotels, airports, public buildings, high-rise apartments, etc.

The elevator and escalator's life cycle comprises four stages. The cycle starts with stage 1, where the installation of new elevators and escalators takes place. Stage 2 comprises the maintenance & repair of elevators and escalators. Stage 3 is related to modernization activities. Finally, stage 4 requires the full replacement of the elevators and escalators.

Elevators and escalators have a long history with the continuous development of new and innovative solutions. The elevator and escalator market can be segmented on the basis of type, service, technology, and end-user.

The global elevator and escalator market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The elevator and escalator market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, growing construction activities, rising infrastructure investments, increasing spending of the middle-class population, surging geriatric population, escalating investments in smart cities, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, safety issues, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Elevator and Escalator: An Overview

2.1.1 Difference Between Elevator and Escalator

2.1.2 History of Elevator and Escalator

2.1.3 Features of Elevator and Escalator

2.1.4 Elevator and Escalator's Life Cycle

2.2 Elevator and Escalator Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Elevator and Escalator Segmentation by Type and Service

2.2.2 Elevator and Escalator Segmentation by Technology and End-User

2.3 Elevator and Escalator Installed Base Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Elevator and Escalator Installed Base Segmentation by Age Range

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Type (Elevator and Escalator)

3.1.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Service (New Installation, Maintenance, and Modernization)

3.1.4 Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Technology (Machine Room-less Traction, Hydraulic, and Machine Room Traction)

3.1.5 Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), North America, and South America)

3.1.6 Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Installed Base

3.1.7 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Installed Base by Age Range (Less than 10 Years Old, 10-20 Years Old, 21-30 Years Old, and More than 30 Years Old)

3.1.8 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Installed Base by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), North America, and South America)

3.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Elevator Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Escalator Market by Value

3.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Service Analysis

3.3.1 Global Elevator and Escalator New Installation Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Elevator and Escalator New Installation Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA))

3.3.3 Global Elevator and Escalator New Installation Market by Volume

3.3.4 Global Elevator and Escalator New Installation Market Volume by Region (China, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (excluding China), North America, and South America)

3.3.5 Global Elevator and Escalator Maintenance Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Elevator and Escalator Modernization Market by Value

3.4 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Global Machine Room-less Traction Elevator and Escalator Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Hydraulic Elevator and Escalator Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Machine Room Traction Elevator and Escalator Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market by Installed Base

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market Installed Base by Region (China, and Asia Pacific (excluding China))

4.1.4 China Elevator and Escalator Market by Installed Base

4.1.5 Asia Pacific (excluding China) Elevator and Escalator Market by Installed Base

4.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elevator and Escalator Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elevator and Escalator Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elevator and Escalator Market by Installed Base

4.3 North America Elevator and Escalator Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Elevator and Escalator Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Elevator and Escalator Market by Installed Base

4.4 South America Elevator and Escalator Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 South America Elevator and Escalator Market by Value

4.4.2 South America Elevator and Escalator Market by Installed Base

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Sector

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Elevator and Escalator Industry

5.1.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19 on Elevator and Escalator Industry

5.1.4 Post-COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Growing Construction Activities

6.1.3 Rising Infrastructure Investments

6.1.4 Increasing Spending of Middle Class Population

6.1.5 Surging Geriatric Population

6.1.6 Escalating Investments in Smart Cities

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Slowdown

6.2.2 High Cost Involved

6.2.3 Safety Issues

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Trend of Smart Elevators

6.3.2 Growing Use of Energy-Efficient Elevators

6.3.3 Emergence of IoT-enabled Elevator and Escalator System

6.3.4 Increasing Trend of Modernization of Existing and Aging Elevators and Escalators

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Players: A Financial Summary

7.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Players by Market Share

7.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Players by Implied Market Positions

7.4 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Players by Average Research & Development (R&D) Spend

7.5 Global Elevator and Escalator New Installation Players by Market Share

7.6 Global Elevator and Escalator Service Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 KONE Corporation

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Schindler Holding Ltd.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 ThyssenKrupp AG

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

