Paris, 8 July 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces Atos Digital Cloud Services, an evolution of the Atos Managed Public Cloud Services. In collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, it combines the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of public cloud with a catalog of services focused on application modernization and Cloud based data analytics. The catalog will be enriched, together with customers, to address their specific business needs.

The adoption of Public Cloud, which started with non-mission critical applications, has reached a new momentum as organizations start to migrate their strategic and legacy workloads, propelling enterprise spending on public cloud services to grow at a rate of 23,3 % between 2019 and 2023, according to the latest IDC study1. However, the accelerated push to the Cloud comes with new challenges, as legacy and some mission critical workloads weren't designed to run in Cloud environments.

Atos Digital Cloud Services has been designed to tackle complex migrations and enable customers to harness the full power of hyperscalers’ Cloud for all types of workloads and data with its unique full-stack, end-to-end capabilities & services.

Atos Digital Cloud Services benefits from Atos’ proven expertise in Cloud Computing, strategic partnerships with leading Cloud service providers and deep understanding of customer needs, now enhanced by its SPRING industry approach. As the #1 in Europe and a global leader in cybersecurity, Atos will also act as the “trusted last mile”, applying a single, consistent approach addressing all customer concerns about public Cloud security, such as secure access to data, critical data localization, and compliance with global and local regulations.

Wim Los, SVP Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Atos: “Public cloud offers some huge benefits to organizations, combining adaptive, highly scalable, reliable architectures with a pay-per-use commercial model. When leveraged correctly, it is a powerful ally for digital transformation. With its comprehensive set of tools and the flexibility of a cross-hyperscaler approach, Atos Digital Cloud Services allows

customers to innovate and focus on their core business, giving them a competitive advantage in today’s data economy.”

Atos brings its significant experience and capability in the development of cloud infrastructure and services, reinforced by the recent acquisition of Maven Wave, a U.S.based business & technology consulting firm specialized in delivering digital transformation solutions for large enterprises. With enhanced capabilities data engineering and digital services delivery, Atos helps customers on their transformation journey with 5,500+ cloud experts, 30,000 application experts, and 3,200+ Cloud technical certifications in AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Atos is also positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for both Europe (9th consecutive year) and North America (4th consecutive year).

