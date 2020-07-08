New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Pulp and Purees Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis by Countries, Buying Pattern Analysis, Demographics, Trends Analysis, Survey Findings and Results, Leading Companies and their Market Strategies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05927307/?utm_source=GNW



The report also provides insights into the marketing strategies and steps taken by the companies to retain their market position in the local as well as global market. The study also provides insights into the factors affecting the buying decisions, consumer preferences, and the demographic factors promoting the growth of the products of the global organic pulp and purees market.



The global organic pulp and purees market size was valued at USD 2248.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. The pulp and purees are the foodstuffs made up of the various vegetables or fruits by several processes such as blending, pressing, or sieving. These ready to cook of processed and heat-and-eat products are mainly prepared from strawberries, apples, peaches, and so on. In recent years, consumer inclination towards organic pulp and purees have considerably increased due to continuous urbanization, growth of nuclear families, and the rapid rise in dual-income households and moreover, due to the growing awareness about the health benefits associated with organic food products all over the globe. Due to the absence of synthetic and chemical fertilizers, organic food does not cause any health-related issues. Fruit pulp and purees are processed fruit products that are helpful in the preparation of various food, beverages, cosmetics, and other products. Pulp and purees are used for making jams, marmalades, jellies, sweets, drinks, and fillings of baked goods.



Organic pulp and purees are specially used in infant food as they have numerous health benefits. The adoption of organic pulp and purees in the infant food is rising at a faster rate which is likely to boost the market growth of organic purees over the forecast period. The rapid rise in dual-income households and growing disposable income is driving the growth of the global organic pulp and purees market. In recent years, there is notable growth in dual-income households. The main factor in this increase has been the successful efforts of the government and firms in promoting female labor force participation in a tight labor market. An increase in the number of working women due to changing lifestyles and urbanization resulted in superior demand for baby food products. Stringent government regulations and guidelines pertaining to chemicals and artificial ingredients application in several food products will provide a strong outlook for organic pulp and purees market expansion.



Figure 1 Global Organic Pulp and Purees Market by Country, 2019 (Revenue % Share)



The U.S. is the largest organic pulp and purees consuming nation as it holds more than 80% market share of North America organic pulp and purees market and approximately 30% market share of the global organic pulp and purees market. The high demand from the food and beverage chains which offer specialized menus are also driving the market growth for organic pulp and purees in the U.S. The European countries such as The UK, Germany, France, and Spain are also major consumers of organic pulp and purees. A rise in demand for different flavors and healthy fruits in Europe has shown great potential for market growth and some of the major puree suppliers in the European region have reported a major increase in demand from local product manufacturers.



Figure 2 Frequency of Consumption of Organic Pulp and Purees



The analyst has published a comprehensive research study based on a survey conducted to analyze the buying patterns, consumer behavior, and consumer preferences. The above figure shows the response to the frequency of consumption of organic pulp and purees. The majority of consumers daily consume organic pulp and purees. More than 60% of consumers consume organic pulp and purees on a daily basis. Approximately 30 % of consumers weekly consume organic pulp and purees. However, there are few consumers who consume organic pulp and purees monthly or rarely.



Among the regions, North America dominates the global organic pulp and purees market. It holds more than 30% market share of the global organic pulp and purees market due to the huge demand for organic fruit juice across the region. The U.S. is the largest consumer of organic pulp and purees as it holds the largest number of dual-income households. Moreover, health-conscious consumers and increasing preference for packaged food also drive the demand for organic pulp and purees in the country. Canada is the fastest-growing market in the North America region. Europe is a second-largest market for organic pulp and purees followed by the Asia Pacific. An increasing application of organic pulp and purees in the food & beverage industry is boosting the demand in the Europe region. While raising concerns about food safety, animal health standards, and health benefits associated with organic pulp and purees are primary growth factors in the Asia Pacific region.



