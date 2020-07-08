Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transportation management systems market is currently witnessing robust growth. A transportation management system (TMS) assists in planning, executing and optimizing the physical movement of goods. It is also used for managing international inbound and outbound shipments. It is a subset of the supply chain management (SCM) system, which helps an organization in managing day-to-day transportation activities, trade compliance information and documentation.
It also aids in improving the shipping efficiency, reducing costs, gaining real-time supply chain visibility, ensuring timely delivery of goods, and enhancing customer satisfaction. As a result, TMS is widely utilized by manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers across various industries.
Rapid industrialization, growing population and rising traffic congestion across various cities are increasing the sales of TMS around the world. Additionally, the rising trend of online shopping and burgeoning e-commerce sector are further contributing to the escalating demand for these systems for maintaining shipping operations. Furthermore, improving bilateral economic relations between various countries are creating positive outlook opportunities for TMS providers to expand their consumer base.
Apart from this, the integration of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled solutions aids in real-time monitoring of routes, reducing overall maintenance costs and minimizing the frequency of shipment delays, which in turn is expanding its application in various end use industries. In addition to this, continuous advancements in software as a service (SaaS)- and cloud-based solutions, along with the expansion of a multi-channel distribution system, are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3GTMS Inc., BluJay Solutions Ltd., CargoSmart Ltd., CTSI-Global, EFKON GmbH, Manhattan Associates Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., TMW Systems Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Transportation Management System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Transportation Mode
6.1 Railways
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Roadways
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Airways
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Waterways
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Offering
7.1 Software
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 On-Premises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cloud-based
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Retail and E-commerce
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Manufacturing
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Logistics
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Government Organizations
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Travel and Tourism
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3GTMS Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 BluJay Solutions Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 CargoSmart Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 CTSI-Global
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 EFKON GmbH
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Manhattan Associates Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 MercuryGate International Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Oracle Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 SAP SE
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 TMW Systems Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
