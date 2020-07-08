Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transportation management systems market is currently witnessing robust growth. A transportation management system (TMS) assists in planning, executing and optimizing the physical movement of goods. It is also used for managing international inbound and outbound shipments. It is a subset of the supply chain management (SCM) system, which helps an organization in managing day-to-day transportation activities, trade compliance information and documentation.



It also aids in improving the shipping efficiency, reducing costs, gaining real-time supply chain visibility, ensuring timely delivery of goods, and enhancing customer satisfaction. As a result, TMS is widely utilized by manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers across various industries.



Rapid industrialization, growing population and rising traffic congestion across various cities are increasing the sales of TMS around the world. Additionally, the rising trend of online shopping and burgeoning e-commerce sector are further contributing to the escalating demand for these systems for maintaining shipping operations. Furthermore, improving bilateral economic relations between various countries are creating positive outlook opportunities for TMS providers to expand their consumer base.



Apart from this, the integration of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled solutions aids in real-time monitoring of routes, reducing overall maintenance costs and minimizing the frequency of shipment delays, which in turn is expanding its application in various end use industries. In addition to this, continuous advancements in software as a service (SaaS)- and cloud-based solutions, along with the expansion of a multi-channel distribution system, are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025.



Breakup by Transportation Mode:

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

Breakup by Offering:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government Organizations

Healthcare

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global transportation management system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transportation mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global transportation management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

