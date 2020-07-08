ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

Notice of 2020 Interim Results





Admiral Group plc will be announcing its 2020 Interim Results on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at 7.00am.



On the same day Admiral Group plc will host an online analyst presentation followed by a live Q&A on the results at 9.00am .



Those analysts wishing to participate in the online presentation and Q&A are asked to register on the Admiral Group plc website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk



For more information, please contact:



Admiral

Marisja Kocznur Investors & Analysts +44 (0) 29 2060 2034

James Carnduff Media +44 (0) 29 2043 4232

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry +44 (0) 20 3727 1046

Tom Blackwell +44 (0) 20 3727 1051