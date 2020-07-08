TAMPA, FL, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS:BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc. (“Shadow Gaming”), a rapidly growing force in the global eSports space, is pleased to update shareholders as the Company prepares to dramatically expand its Tournament Schedule in calendar Q3 2020 with the launch of its new Open Platform model, where users can establish and manage Shadow Gaming sponsored eSports events, with event organizers working to help boost the revenue stream generated by membership fees, advertising, ambassador program, studios, and the Shadow Gaming proprietary platform.



“We are ready to accelerate our growth curve in terms of visibility, tournament schedule pace, and membership model, simultaneously driving active users and revenues through our new open platform model,” commented John V. Whitman Jr., BTHR Founder and Chairman. “People around the world have been deprived of traditional sports entertainment. Gaming has never been as popular as it is right now. We are seeing a convergence of technology and circumstance that suggests, based on our analysis, that the eSports boom is riding a rising tide that is still in its very early innings, but already represents a billion-dollar industry. Our unique model and increasingly visible brand have created an extremely promising foundation for Shadow Gaming and its positioning in that boom.”

Shadow Gaming is now preparing to launch two (2) tournaments during the month of July, six (6) tournaments during the month of August, and twelve (12) tournaments during the month of September. The Company anticipates that the pace of growth in its monthly tournament offering will continue at a similar pace during Q4, with the goal of reaching sixty (60) tournaments per month by May of next year, as previously indicated in the Company’s release dated June 17.

This expanded schedule will begin on August 2020 with Shadow Gaming’s series of events, with newcomers like Trine, Tower fall Ascension, Cup Head, Hollow Knight, Shovel Knight, Yacht Club and more: Insurgency, Minion masters, Verdun.

Whitman continued, “We are also working with new marketing partners to further dramatically enhance the visibility of Shadow Gaming in the gaming and eSports community around the world. We are well ahead of schedule based on our model and in-house forecasts in terms of partners, active users, and brand visibility. But we have really just scratched the surface of the opportunity in front of us.”

We are incorporating the eSport code of conduct by Sweden’s Esports Competition Group, this so far the most complete code of conduct in the industry, to make sure all players understand that it is all about fun and competition; you can find a copy about the project on esportscodeofconduct.com.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a development stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the Company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

