The report also provides insights into the marketing strategies and steps taken by the companies to retain their market position in the local as well as global market. The study also provides insights into the factors affecting the buying decisions, consumer preferences, and the demographic factors promoting the growth of the products of the global sports nutrition market.



The global sports nutrition market size was valued at USD 56,800 million in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.32% in terms of value during the forecast period. The sports nutrition market is going through a major transformation, muscling its way out of its athlete-focused niche into the mainstream. The mainstreaming of sports nutrition has pushed the category into new directions. As the consumer base evolves, manufacturers are changing their approach to address the diverse needs of serious athletes, as well as active lifestyle consumers. Manufacturers are connecting with active lifestyle consumers by showing them how the product fits into their daily lives as part of a healthy lifestyle. They are highlighting more moderate fitness activities, such as jogging, hiking, or yoga. Manufacturers are offering products in a variety of delivery formats to expand their reach due to the on-the-go consumption patterns of active lifestyle consumers. Consumers prefer the convenience of gels or ready-to-drink beverages.



The increasing concern about physical well-being is a major growth driver for the sports nutrition market. Sports nutrition plays a key role in optimizing the beneficial effects of physical activity of a bodybuilder, a professional athlete in training. It helps to improve performance, injury prevention, and quicker recovery. Sports nutrition helps to maintain physical well-being such as muscle health, weight management through increased satiety, and a slowing of age-related muscle loss. Sports nutrition has become increasingly mainstream over the past decade as interest in health, fitness, and wellbeing has grown.



The United States, Canada, and China among top markets for sports nutrition

Figure 1. Global Sports Nutrition Market by Country, 2018 (Revenue % Share)



The U.S. is the largest sports nutrition consuming nation as it holds more than 60% market share of North America sports nutrition market and 29% market share of the global sports nutrition market. The factors such as increasing health awareness, healthy lifestyle, rising number of health clubs and fitness centers, and changing consumer preferences for nutritional products are the key growth drivers for the in this country. China holds an approximately 10% market share of the global sports nutrition market followed by Canada, Germany, and Japan. China sports nutrition market generated USD 5503.82 million in 2019 owing to the Chinese consumers’ interest in sports and wellness, especially among young.



Figure 2. Source of an Advice to Use Sports Nutrition’s



The analyst has published a comprehensive research study based on a survey conducted to analyze the buying patterns, consumer behavior, and consumer preferences. The above figure shows the source of advice to use sports nutrition given to the consumer before consuming sports nutrition. The majority of consumers got advice from the gym/health center to use sports nutrition which is highest than other sources. After the gym/health center, friends are the second-largest source from which consumers got advice to use sports nutrition. About 17% of consumers got advice from their health adviser to use sports nutrition.



Among the regions, North America dominates the global sports nutrition market. It holds more than 40% market share of the global sports nutrition market. The U.S. is the largest consumer of sports nutrition as it holds a 29% market share of the global sports nutrition market. Canada is the fastest-growing market for sports nutrition in the North America region. Europe is a second-largest market for sports nutrition followed by the Asia Pacific. The rise in obesity and an increase in the number of health centers & fitness clubs are driving the growth of the market in Europe. Growing demand among bodybuilders and athletes for various types of energy drinks and dietary supplements are the major driving factors for the Asia Pacific sports nutrition market.



Research Methodology



Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

• Key Opinion Leaders associated

• Internal and External subject matter experts

• Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers

• Our primary research respondents typically include

• Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

• Product/brand/marketing managers

• CXO level executives

• Regional/zonal/ country managers

• Vice President level executives.



Methods of Primary Research

• Computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI)

• Computer-assisted personal interview (CAPI)

• Computer-assisted web interview (CAWI)

• Questionnaires/Surveys



Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources are validated through the crosscheck on various data sources. The secondary sources of the data typically include

• Company reports and publications

• Government/institutional publications

• Trade and associations’ journals

• Databases such as WTO (World Trade Organization), OECD (The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), Hoovers, Factiva, and the World Bank, among others.

• Websites and publications by research agencies

