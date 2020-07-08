Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 37 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

8 July 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 1 – 7 July 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]15,792 21,580,367
1 July 20201001,638.96163,896
2 July 2020751,652.05123,904
3 July 2020751,672.37125,428
6 July 2020501,659.9282,996
7 July 2020751,686.80126,510
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)16,167 22,203,100


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]213,475 302.071,322
1 July 20201,0001,809.731,809,730
2 July 20208001,826.571,461,256
3 July 20205001,847.88923,940
6 July 20205001,843.48921,740
7 July 20205001,871.84935,920
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)216,775 308,123,908

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 16,167 A shares and 283,203 B shares corresponding to 1.36 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 1 – 7 July 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments