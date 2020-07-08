Company announcement
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 1 – 7 July 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|15,792
|21,580,367
|1 July 2020
|100
|1,638.96
|163,896
|2 July 2020
|75
|1,652.05
|123,904
|3 July 2020
|75
|1,672.37
|125,428
|6 July 2020
|50
|1,659.92
|82,996
|7 July 2020
|75
|1,686.80
|126,510
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|16,167
|22,203,100
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|213,475
|302.071,322
|1 July 2020
|1,000
|1,809.73
|1,809,730
|2 July 2020
|800
|1,826.57
|1,461,256
|3 July 2020
|500
|1,847.88
|923,940
|6 July 2020
|500
|1,843.48
|921,740
|7 July 2020
|500
|1,871.84
|935,920
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|216,775
|308,123,908
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 16,167 A shares and 283,203 B shares corresponding to 1.36 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 1 – 7 July 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
