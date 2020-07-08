Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 37 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

8 July 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 1 – 7 July 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 15,792 21,580,367 1 July 2020 100 1,638.96 163,896 2 July 2020 75 1,652.05 123,904 3 July 2020 75 1,672.37 125,428 6 July 2020 50 1,659.92 82,996 7 July 2020 75 1,686.80 126,510 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 16,167 22,203,100





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 213,475 302.071,322 1 July 2020 1,000 1,809.73 1,809,730 2 July 2020 800 1,826.57 1,461,256 3 July 2020 500 1,847.88 923,940 6 July 2020 500 1,843.48 921,740 7 July 2020 500 1,871.84 935,920 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 216,775 308,123,908

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 16,167 A shares and 283,203 B shares corresponding to 1.36 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 1 – 7 July 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments