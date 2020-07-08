Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Charging Market By Technology and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless charging market size was valued at $6,514.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $49,304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.



Wireless power transmission transfers electrical power from transmitter to receiver without any wire connection. Wireless charging technology allows multiple devices to connect wirelessly. The smart charging mats and newly launched ground pads specifically for electric vehicles increase the demand for wireless charging in the market.



Increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables market, and frequent need of harvesting ambient RF energy are expected to drive the growth of the wireless charging market during the forecast period. However, expensive technology for its integration and slower charging as compared to other charging technologies are the factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies, and increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in future.



The global wireless charging market is analyzed by technology, industry, and region. Based on technology, it is fragmented into inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), and others. The applications covered in this study include electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense.



Based on region, the global wireless charging market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



KEY PLAYERS



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

WiTricity Corporation

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Fulton Innovation LLC

Key Findings of the Study:



In 2018, the inductive segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

The electronics segment accounted for more than 40.0% of the wireless charging market share in 2018.

The radio frequency segment witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

UK was the major shareholder in the Europe wireless charging market, accounting for approximately 35.0% share in 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Technology Roadmap

3.3. Key Findings

3.3.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.3.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.3.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.4. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Moderate-To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Moderate-To-High Threat of New Entrants

3.4.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.4.4. High-To-Moderate Intensity of Rivalry

3.4.5. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5. Key Player Positioning, 2018

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Raw Material Suppliers

3.6.2. Design and Engineering

3.6.3. Manufacturing

3.6.4. Sales & Distribution

3.6.5. End-users

3.7. Product Launches

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Increase in Sales of Electric Vehicles (Evs)

3.8.1.2. Constantly Evolving Portable Electronics and Wearables Market

3.8.1.3. Necessity to Harvest Ambient Rf Energy

3.8.2. Restraint

3.8.2.1. Technology is Expensive to Integrate and Comparatively Slower Charging

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Excessive Research in Far-Field Wireless Charging Technologies

3.8.3.2. Trending Internet of Things (Iot)



Chapter 4: Wireless Charging Market, by Technology

4.1. Overview

4.2. Inductive

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Resonant

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Radio Frequency

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Wireless Charging Market, by Industry Vertical

5.1. Overview

5.2. Electronics

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.5. Healthcare

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.6. Aerospace & Defense

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Wireless Charging Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.2.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.2.4.1. U. S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.2.4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.2.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.2.4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.3.4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.3.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.3.4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.4. Italy

6.3.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.3.4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.3.4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.2. India

6.4.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.3. Japan

6.4.4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.4. South Korea

6.4.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.5. Taiwan

6.4.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.5.4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.5.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.5.4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Energizer Holdings, Inc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Fulton Innovation LLC

7.3. Renesas Electronics Corporation (Interated Device Technology, Inc.)

7.4. Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

7.5. Powermat Technologies Ltd.

7.6. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

7.7. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.8. Sony Corporation

7.9. Texas Instruments Inc.

7.10. Witricity Corporation



