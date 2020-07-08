New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402820/?utm_source=GNW

58 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on global industrial automation and instrumentation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current india market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by simplification of manufacturing through automation.In addition, shift toward lean manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial automation and instrumentation market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global industrial automation and instrumentation market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Industrial Automation



o Industrial Instrumentation



End-user:

o Process Industry



o Discrete Industry



Geographic Segmentation:

o India



Key Trends for global industrial automation and instrumentation market growth

This study identifies shift toward lean manufacturing as the prime reasons driving the global industrial automation and instrumentation market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global industrial automation and instrumentation market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global industrial automation and instrumentation market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

