OTTAWA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today an expansion of subscribers by an existing global brand manufacturer customer.



The manufacturer uses ProntoForms to build and deploy apps that empower field technicians to handle complex work tasks. Before the expansion, over 8,000 field technicians used ProntoForms globally. The manufacturer has since scaled the solution to over 12,000 subscribers to include all North American-based employees working in corporate offices and customer locations as a key technology component of its re-opening strategy to improve the safety of employees and customers.

ProntoForms’ custom field app solution allows citizen developers closest to field processes to create apps tailored for regional regulations that can be iterated as situations evolve with a few clicks. For the global brand manufacturer, this meant they could react in an agile way to diverse compliance requirements across regions.

“We’re experiencing a surge of interest from companies accelerating their digital field workflow strategies,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “Our ongoing investment in our platform, including a series of powerful expanded features, positions us to enable our customers to rapidly address new work complexities in the field.”

Mr. Pombo continued, “This customer rapidly responded to the current challenges facing field technicians by utilizing our platform to embed new sophisticated safety protocols into their existing maintenance technician workflows. New, broader apps were then deployed to all employees to improve safety measures. We see the ‘new normal’ as driving greater interest in our platform as we help organizations handle complex, evolving work challenges in the field.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo

Chief Executive Officer

ProntoForms Corporation

613.599.8288 ext. 1111

apombo@prontoforms.com Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com



Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value and anticipated demand and market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all and anticipated demand and market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated April 10, 2019 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.