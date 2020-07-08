GRANT, Fla., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature, dominant brands, today announced that its common stock was approved for quotation on the OTC Markets Group, Inc.’s OTCQB® tier Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the symbol “KAVL,” effective as of the open of trading on July 8, 2020.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for early-stage and developing companies located both in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and cannot be in bankruptcy. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

“Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone in the Company's history,” said Niraj Patel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. “Even though the Company currently files periodic reports and other information with the Securities Exchange Commission, and has done so for more than a year, and strives to adhere to all applicable regulatory and compliance standards, we believe that the broader exposure afforded by the OTCQB will increase our visibility within the investment community and assist in broadening our stockholder base.”

Mr. Patel concluded, “We believe that the acceptance to the OTCQB is just the latest step in the Company’s growth and this status will assist us in continuing to grow our business and strengthen our strategic partnerships, as well as enhance our stockholder value. Thank you to all investors that share our company vision for long-term growth and innovation.”

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets.

Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation.

