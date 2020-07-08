Selbyville, Delaware, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global elevator service market attained a valuation of USD 34.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to gain decent traction over 2020-2025. Presence of a mature installed base of elevator in developed regions like North America and Europe, coupled with initiatives by leading OEMs to incorporate Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions into their services are projected to foster the demand for elevator services over the forecast period, cites the report.

The report carefully crafts market intelligence pertaining the various segmentations, including service type, end-user spectrum, and regional terrain. An intricate analysis of each market segment with respect to growth pattern, current revenue share and anticipated contribution over the forecast duration is encompassed in the report.

Besides, the study also keeps record of the competitive developments, alongside key trends and new product developments in the industry. It further profiles all the leading players and highlights the major prospects to aid partakers in realigning their business strategies.

Review of service spectrum:

Worldwide elevator service market is bifurcated into maintenance & repair and modernization, wherein the former segment is expected to witness robust gains in the coming future. Periodic elevator maintenance prevents cost by eliminating the need for large repairs and replacement of elevator parts. These plans are specifically designed to keep systems operational by identifying, diagnosing and resolving problems before they cause elevator breakdown. Hence, cost-saving benefits and avoidance of downtime are the key factors encouraging the adoption of maintenance & repair services.

Scrutinizing end-user scope:

Elevator services are primarily availed in residential and commercial establishments. The study cites that residential segment held the majority share of global elevator service market in 2019. Rapid urbanization and increasing elderly population are the primary factors augmenting the demand for maintenance & repair and modernization services in residential settings.

Regional Insights:

Global elevator service market is diversified into North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Among these, Europe claimed the largest market share in 2019, and is slated to display strong growth trends throughout the forecast duration.

Meanwhile, North America is known to have 8% of worldwide E&E installed base. NA market is reckoned to grow substantially over the analysis timeframe. The growth can be attributed to higher commercial demand for elevators, along with growing installation of machine-room-less (MRL), accounting for two-thirds of new installations in comparison to hydraulic ones.

Competitive Landscape:

Elevator service business comprising of maintenance & repair and modernization accounts for over half of the annual revenue of the four leading OEMs - Otis, Kone, Schindler, and Thyssenkrupp Elevators. Some other renowned names in global elevator service market are EMR Elevator, Hisa Elevator, Orona Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitec, and Hitachi Group.

