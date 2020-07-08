Greeley, Colorado, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co. announced today it has completed and commenced operations of its two state-of-the-art CBD-hemp extraction facilities in Greeley, Colorado.

The GMP compliant manufacturing facilities will enable Vantage Hemp Co. to process up to a tonne of biomass using CO2 extraction and four tonnes of biomass per day using hydrocarbon extraction. The facilities support large scale winterization and high volume distillation to produce high-quality science-driven extracts, in-house testing capabilities and features production scale crystallization equipment to produce consistent CBD extracts.

“Our ability to deliver premium products based on customer requirements separates Vantage Hemp Co. in the marketplace," says Harvinder Johal, Director of Vantage Hemp Co. “Our expert team specializing in medical, pharmaceutical, business operations, and extraction, in addition to our multi-stage deep science approach places us as a trusted partner for best-in-class extraction.”

Vantage Hemp Co. will produce high-quality crude oil, full-spectrum oil, distillate, isolate and CBD Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) products for commercial use in the North American hemp and CBD industry. Vantage Hemp Co. has already successfully produced its first batch of distillate and is positioned to be the leading supplier of science-driven API CBD extracts in the U.S. market.

Vantage Hemp Co. is inviting the public and media to take a real-time virtual tour of the two new facilities. Attendees will gain insights into the facility’s large-scale high volume capabilities and advanced technology. Those interested in signing up for a tour can contact Harvinder Johal, Director of Vantage Hemp Co. at harv@vantagehemp.com or at (720)-633-6715.

If you are interested in learning more about Vantage Hemp Co. and how CBD-hemp extracts can benefit your products, please visit www.vantagehemp.com.

For media inquiries contact Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, Account Executive at ada@marigoldpr.com or at (416)-648-4150.

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With high-quality hemp flower and large-scale, high volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. has CBD extraction down to a science. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a meticulous focus on every detail from seed-to-extract, this small startup turned industry leader consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Learn more at www.vantagehemp.com.

Attachments

Ada Lovelace Rampersaud Marigold Marketing & PR 4166484150 ada@marigoldpr.com