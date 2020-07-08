Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive airbag sensor market is poised to grow by $ 82.87 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The reports on automotive airbag sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the production shift to low-cost countries, enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags, and growing importance of crash tests and NCAP ratings. In addition, Production shift to low-cost countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The automotive airbag sensor market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the MEMs sensors for airbags as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive airbag sensor market growth during the next few years. Also, future regulations on curtain airbags to boost market growth and consolidation by acquisitions in the automotive airbag and its component market will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The automotive airbag sensor market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive airbag sensor market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive airbag sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Application
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
10. Appendix
