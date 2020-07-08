Villers-lès-Nancy, 6 July 2020 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

Press release

RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE

COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF 29 JUNE 2020

GROUP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENT

Appointment of Grégoire DE ROTALIER as Deputy Managing Director

New member of the Board of Directors

Number of shares comprising the share capital : 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders represented or having voted by mail : 15,049,897

In accordance with the provisions of article 4 of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 adopted under the powers granted by French Emergency Law No. 2020-290 of 23 March 2020 to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic, the procedures for organising the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting and the participation of shareholders were adapted.

The Combined General Meeting was held in closed session on Monday, 29 June 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions



Results of the votes



§ RESOLUTION ONE

Approval of the separate parent company financial statements Resolution adopted by:

- 12,617,379 votes in favour

- 0 votes against § RESOLUTION TWO

Discharge to directors Resolution adopted by:

- 12,555,781 votes in favour

- 61,598 votes against § RESOLUTION THREE

Approval of the consolidated financial statements Resolution adopted by:

- 12,617,379 votes in favour

- 0 votes against § FOURTH RESOLUTION

Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend Resolution adopted by:

- 12,617,141 votes in favour

- 238 votes against § RESOLUTION FIVE

Agreements and commitments governed by articles L. 225-38 of the French commercial code Resolution adopted by:

- 1,744,269 votes against

- 0 votes against § RESOLUTION SIX

Renewal of the appointment of Mr. Daniel ANTOINE as director Resolution adopted by:

- 11,108,636 votes in favour

- 1,508,743 votes against § RESOLUTION SEVEN

Renewal of the appointment of Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT as director Resolution adopted by:

- 11,811,156 votes in favour

- 806,223 votes against § RESOLUTION EIGHT

Renewal of the appointment of Mr. François JACQUEL as director Resolution adopted by:

- 11,496,203 votes in favour

- 1,121,176 votes against § RESOLUTION NINE

Renewal of the appointment of La Coopérative WELCOOP as director Resolution adopted by:

- 11,528,917 votes in favour

- 1,088,462 votes against § RESOLUTION TEN

Appointment of Mr. Grégoire DE ROTALIER as director Resolution adopted by:

- 11,703,289 votes in favour

- 914,090 votes against § RESOLUTION ELEVEN

Renewal of the term of the Statutory Auditor and non-replacement of the Deputy Statutory Auditor Resolution adopted by:

- 12,397,145 votes in favour

- 220,234 votes against § RESOLUTION TWELVE

Information on officer compensation (L. 225-37-3 of the French commercial code) Resolution adopted by:

- 12,504,455 votes in favour

- 112,924 votes against § RESOLUTION THIRTEEN

Compensation of the Chairman, Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, for 2019 - Resolution adopted by:

- 12,617,169 votes in favour

- 210 votes against § RESOLUTION FOURTEEN

Compensation of the Managing Director, Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, for 2019 Resolution adopted by:

- 12,608,153 votes in favour

- 9,226 votes against § RESOLUTION FIFTEEN

Compensation of the Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, for 2019 Resolution adopted by:

- 12,608,153 votes in favour

- 9,226 votes against § RESOLUTIONS SIXTEEN

Compensation of the Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Thierry PONNELLE, until 23/01/2019 Resolution adopted by:

- 12,607,834 votes in favour

- 9,545 votes against § RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN

Approval of the compensation policy for corporate officers Resolution adopted by:

- 11,218,004 votes in favour

- 1,399,375 votes against § RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN

Compensation of directors Resolution adopted by:

- 12,552,379 votes in favour

- 65,000 votes against § RESOLUTION NINETEEN

Authorisation by the Company to repurchase its own shares Resolution adopted by:

- 11,605,055 votes in favour

- 1,012,324 votes against § RESOLUTION TWENTY

Authorization given to the Board of Directors to grant stock options Resolution rejected by:

- 285,306 votes in favour

- 12,332,073 votes against § RESOLUTION TWENTY-ONE

Powers for formalities Resolution adopted by:

- 12,617,379 votes in favour

- 0 votes against

Appointment of Grégoire DE ROTALIER as Deputy Managing Director and Director

Grégoire DE ROTALIER, Head of Pharmagest Group's Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division, is appointed Deputy Managing Director (Directeur Général Délégué) of Pharmagest Group. He will notably be responsible for spearheading the ongoing development of his Division (6 companies, 200 employees) and continuing to contribute to the Group’s cross corporate projects.

In addition, the Combined General Meeting of Pharmagest Group voted to expand the Board of Directors’ membership and approved the appointment of Grégoire DE ROTALIER as Director. Mr. DE ROTALIER’s appointment increases the number of directors serving on the Board of Directors of Pharmagest Group to 12 members (with the percentage of women serving on the Board remaining in compliance with the provisions of Article L. 225-18-1 French commercial code at 41.6%).

Born in 1970, Mr. DE ROTALIER is a graduate from the IEA Paris (Institut Européen des Affaires) business school. After an initial experience in management information systems, Mr. DE ROTALIER began his career with Pharmagest Group in 1994 as Regional Manager and then Sales Manager. In 2007, he took over the management of MALTA INFORMATIQUE. In 2015, he was appointed as head of the Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division, focusing on the development and the expansion of its market offering with notably the integration of DICSIT INFORMATIQUE in 2016 (hospital-at-home, in-home nursing services, local information and coordination centres for seniors), AXIGATE in 2017 (hospital sector) and ICT Group in 2019 (multi-professional teams and private practitioners).

Beginning in January 2020, Mr. DE ROTALIER initiated the Division’s international expansion with the acquisition of the activities of the Belgian software development activities, CARE SOLUTIONS, and the creation of MALTA BELGIUM. More recently, he spearheaded the acquisition by his Division of an equity stake in PANDALAB (a solution for secure, confidential and instant communications between healthcare professionals across the office-based private practice and hospital segments).

About Pharmagest Group :

Pharmagest Group is the French pharmacy information technology leader, with a market share of more than 44% as a provider of software solutions for pharmacies, 28% for ALFs, 45% for HAD programmes, 20% for health care centres and more than 1,000 employees. The Group's strategy is based on a core business of improving healthcare through information technology innovation and developing two priority areas: 1/ Services and technologies for healthcare professionals; and 2/ technologies for improving the efficacy of healthcare systems.

This strategy is executed through specialised business lines developed by Pharmagest Group: : pharmacy IT, e-Health solutions, solutions for health and social care facilities (for ALFs, Home-Based Nursing Services, Hospital-at-Home programmes, senior care service centres, multi-professional and paramedical healthcare providers and hospitals), apps and connected health devices, a marketplace for vendor financing...

These businesses are grouped within four Divisions: Pharmacy - Europe Solutions; Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions; e-Health Solutions and Fintech.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indices: CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable par inclusion

Included in the Gaïa-Index 2019 comprised of socially responsible mid caps

Eligible for the Long-Only Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

PHARMAGEST shares are eligible for French tax-advantaged PEA-PME equity savings accounts.

