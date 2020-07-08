Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Health Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The immune health supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.



The global immune health supplements market is expected to witness consistent growth following the outbreak of COVID-19. Vitamins and minerals are used as a major source of immunity ingredients. The flexibility in storage options, the demand for combined formulations with multiple benefits, increased consumer education levels, informed consumers, and the rise in health concerns among connected consumers are expected to fuel the demand for immune supplements during the forecast period. Herbal extracts are the fastest-growing ingredient, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% from 2020-2025. Herbal immunity supplements such as echinacea, elderberry, astragalus, garlic, and andrographis are expected to pose additional sales with the growth of the vegan population and flexitarians.



The onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 has stimulated the demand and sale forecast for immune supplements. Unlike the FMCG industry, which has confronted the demand and sales challenges during the pandemic, the immune supplement market witnessed a spike in sales during Q1 2020. More than 50% of consumers have increased their consumption levels and over 30% have planned to increase in the latter half of 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the immune health supplements market during the forecast period:

Growth in Medicinal Mushrooms

Growth in Preventive Health Expenditures

Rise in Chronic Illnesses and Outbreak of Pandemics

Growth in Probiotic Supplements

The study considers the present scenario of the immune health supplements market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by ingredient, source, form, distribution, and geography. The vitamin segment accounted for over 26% of the total revenue in 2019. The wide availability and proven health benefits of vitamin A, D, C, K, E, and B complex in supporting the immune system is driving the segment. The sale boost in vitamin C has been high since the outbreak of COVID-19, especially in APAC, Europe, and North America. The surge is expected to continue during the forecast period as the preventive measures have been accelerated.



The global immune health supplements market share is highly competitive with a considerable number of vendors in the market. Clinically proven formulas and scientific researches are the major differentiating factors in the market that can substantially increase the level of investment. Other functional foods and beverages are posing a threat to the consumption of immune ingredients in the supplement form. Factors such as innovations, research, competitive landscape, availability of substitutes, stringent regulations from standard bodies can further intensify the market dynamics.



Prominent Vendors

Nutrilite

EuroPharma

Glanbia

Now Foods

Bio Tech Pharmacal

Other Prominent Vendors

Cellderm Technologies Inc

Usana

Bayer

Nutramax

Vital Nutrients

Seroyal

DuPont

Nutrigold

BioGaia

Renew Life

AB-BIOTICS

Super Smart

Essential Formulas

Daflorn

Key Questions Answered



What is the global immune health supplements market size and growth rate? What are the factors impacting the growth of the dietary supplements market? What are the fastest-growing segment/geography in the health supplements industry? Who are the leading vendors in the immune health supplements market and what are their market shares? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?



Key Topics Covered:



