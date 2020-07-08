Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Health Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The immune health supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.
The global immune health supplements market is expected to witness consistent growth following the outbreak of COVID-19. Vitamins and minerals are used as a major source of immunity ingredients. The flexibility in storage options, the demand for combined formulations with multiple benefits, increased consumer education levels, informed consumers, and the rise in health concerns among connected consumers are expected to fuel the demand for immune supplements during the forecast period. Herbal extracts are the fastest-growing ingredient, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% from 2020-2025. Herbal immunity supplements such as echinacea, elderberry, astragalus, garlic, and andrographis are expected to pose additional sales with the growth of the vegan population and flexitarians.
The onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 has stimulated the demand and sale forecast for immune supplements. Unlike the FMCG industry, which has confronted the demand and sales challenges during the pandemic, the immune supplement market witnessed a spike in sales during Q1 2020. More than 50% of consumers have increased their consumption levels and over 30% have planned to increase in the latter half of 2020.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the immune health supplements market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the immune health supplements market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by ingredient, source, form, distribution, and geography. The vitamin segment accounted for over 26% of the total revenue in 2019. The wide availability and proven health benefits of vitamin A, D, C, K, E, and B complex in supporting the immune system is driving the segment. The sale boost in vitamin C has been high since the outbreak of COVID-19, especially in APAC, Europe, and North America. The surge is expected to continue during the forecast period as the preventive measures have been accelerated.
The global immune health supplements market share is highly competitive with a considerable number of vendors in the market. Clinically proven formulas and scientific researches are the major differentiating factors in the market that can substantially increase the level of investment. Other functional foods and beverages are posing a threat to the consumption of immune ingredients in the supplement form. Factors such as innovations, research, competitive landscape, availability of substitutes, stringent regulations from standard bodies can further intensify the market dynamics.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Demand & Application
7.3 Post Covid-19 Demand Snapshot
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Robotic UV Purification Systems
8.2 Growth in End-User Sectors Post Covid-19
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Investments in Water Treatment
9.2 Demand for Germicidal Led Lamps
9.3 Demand from Hospitals & Medical Centers
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Health Hazards Due to UVC Exposure
10.2 Capital Costs
10.3 Low Customer Base
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Lamp Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Germicidal Mercury Lamp
12.4 Amalgam Lamp (Low Pressure)
12.5 Medium Pressure Lamp
12.6 High Output Lamp (Low Pressure)
12.7 Standard Lamp (Low Pressure)
12.8 Germicidal Led Lamp
13 Low-Pressure Lamp Start Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Preheat
13.4 Instant Start/Slimline
13.5 Programmed Start
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Water Purification
14.4 Industrial
14.5 Commercial
14.6 Residential
14.7 Air Purification
14.8 Commercial
14.9 Industrial
14.1 Residential
14.11 Surface Disinfection
14.12 Industrial
14.13 Commercial
14.14 Residential
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Application
16.4 Lamp Type
16.5 Key Countries
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Application
17.4 Lamp Type
17.5 Key Countries
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Application
18.4 Lamp Type
18.5 Key Countries
19 Middle East & Africa
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Application
19.4 Lamp Type
19.5 Key Countries
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Application
20.4 Lamp Type
20.5 Key Countries
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet
22.2 Heraeus
22.3 Calgon Carbon
22.4 Halma
22.5 Philips
22.6 Trojan Technologies
22.7 Hydrotech
22.8 Honle Group
22.9 Lumalier Corporation
22.1 Aquionics
22.11 American Ultraviolet
22.12 Ushio
22.13 Glasco UV
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Advanced UV
23.2 Hitech Ultraviolet
23.3 Ultraviol
23.4 Light Sources
23.5 Atlantium
23.6 Steril-Aire
23.7 Ultraaqua
23.8 Crystal IS
23.9 UVO3
23.1 LIT
23.11 Tepro
23.12 Bolb
23.13 Watersprint
23.14 Acuva
23.15 Klaran
23.16 LYL UV Light
23.17 Germitec
23.18 UV-Technik
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
25.1 Lamp Type
25.2 Germicidal Mercury Lamp
25.3 Low-Pressure Lamp Start Type
25.4 Application
25.5 Geography
25.6 North America
25.7 Europe
25.8 APAC
25.9 Middle-East & Africa
25.1 Latin America
26 Appendix
26.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf78e8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: