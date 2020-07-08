Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Products Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gluten-free products market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.



Gluten-free food products excludes protein gluten, which is found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. Gluten-free diet is essential for people with gluten allergies and celiac disease, a condition that causes inflammation in small intestines. Gluten-free food products help in increasing energy levels and improving cholesterol levels and digestive systems. Most of the gluten-free food products available are healthy and also help in losing weight.



The global gluten-free products market is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future, attributed to factors such as promoting health and wellness, increasing demand from millennial, improving marketing activities, and rising awareness about celiac disease and other gluten allergies. However, price sensitivity is a factor expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Retail expansion is supported by the rapidly expanding economy, coupled with surge in consumption rates, urbanization of population, and increase in middle-class population, particularly in the emerging economies.



The gluten-free products market is segmented into type, distribution channels, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into gluten-free bakery products, gluten-free baby food, gluten-free pasta, and gluten-free ready meals. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is divided into convenience stores, specialty stores, drugstore & pharmacies, and others. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in this report include ConAgra food Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Mondelez International Inc., Koninklijke Wessanen N.V., Quinoa Corporation, and Valeo Foods Group Limited.



The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current gluten-free products market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing gluten-free products market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the gluten-free products industry.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

The gluten-free products market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

By type, the gluten-free baby food segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

In 2019, by distribution channel, the convenience stores segment held the highest share, accounts for 42% of the global gluten-free products market share.

In 2019, Germany was the most prominent market in Europe and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the gluten-free products market forecast period.



