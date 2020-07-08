Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Equipment Market by Type, Automation and Business and Aftersales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agriculture equipment market size is expected to reach $166,491.6 million in 2027, from $105,000.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.



Agricultural equipment assist in various agricultural operations to obtain high crop productivity with minimum effort and time. Agricultural equipment include diversified products such as plows, tractors, cultivators, and harvesters as per the requirement of various agricultural activities. Moreover, various implements are attached to the tractors for applications such as tilling, plowing, harrowing, planting, disking, and other operations.



In addition, agricultural equipment require lower effort inputs, thereby, reducing the demand of human labor on the farms. This not only saves time of operation, but also saves the costs incurred on manpower. The implementation of automatic and semi-automatic machinery also increases the crop production, owing to lower downtimes and highly precise operations.



Increase in mechanization in agricultural activities is a key factor driving the growth of the global agricultural equipment market. In addition, surge in population is propelling the need for crop cultivation. Thus, to sustain the demand of agricultural produce, farmers are switching toward the use of automated and semi-automated agricultural equipment on fields globally, which significantly contributes toward the global agriculture equipment market growth. In addition, surge in population increases the demand of food globally, which eventually pressurizes the agriculture sector for the cultivation of various grains and vegetables. The employment of agriculture equipment assists in cultivation of more crops in less time and effort, which increases the production of food for the growing population.



Thus, upsurge in global population boosts the demand for agriculture equipment, which, in turn, drives its agriculture equipment market industry growth. Furthermore, the implementation of precision farming enables sustainability in farming activities, increase profitability, and protects the land resources, which result in enhanced agricultural production. Various products offered by major players in the agriculture equipment industry assist farmers in different farming activities such as sowing and harvesting, which promotes the implementation of agriculture equipment, thereby augmenting the growth of agriculture equipment significantly.



However, lack of awareness and information regarding the use of agriculture equipment between farmers is a major restraining factor of the agriculture equipment market. Illiteracy and unavailability of proper resources as well as monetary measures negatively affect the implementation of agriculture equipment.



On the contrary, government support for the development of farming activities, such as provision of subsidies for acquiring seeds, fertilizers, and agriculture equipment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of agriculture equipment market.



The global agriculture equipment market is segmented into type, automation, business, and region. By type, the market is categorized into tractors, harvesters, soil preparation & cultivation, irrigation & crop processing, agriculture spraying equipment, hay & forage machines, and other agriculture equipment. Depending on automation, it is classified into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic equipment. Considering business, the market is classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftersales.



Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest agriculture equipment market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.



By type, the tractorssegment dominated the global agriculture equipment market in 2019, in terms of revenue.

On the basis of automation, the manualsegment is expected to generate significant revenue in the agriculture equipmentmarket globally.

Considering business, the OEM segment accounted for the highest market share of the global agriculture equipment market in 2019.

Region wise, Asia-Pacificis projected to be one of the most dominant regions, and LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Key Benefits

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Secondary Research

1.4.2 Primary Research

1.4.3 Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Definition and Scope

3.2 Key Findings

3.2.1 Top Impacting Factor

3.2.2 Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Availability of Numerous Players, Results in High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.2 Number of Quality Raw Material Suppliers, Decreases the Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.3 Industry Giants Limit the Emergence of New Entrants

3.4.4 Lack of Viable Substitute Leads to Low Threat of Substitutes

3.4.5 Well- Established Brands and Matured Market Lead to Intense Rivalry Among Competitors

3.5 Market Positioning, 2015

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Drivers

3.6.1.1 Mechanization of Activities in Agriculture

3.6.1.2 Economic Stability and Growing Population

3.6.1.3 Precision Farming

3.6.2 Restraints

3.6.2.1 Lack of Information About the Efficient Agriculture Equipment Among Farmers

3.6.2.2 Decreasing Arable Land

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.3.1 Government Support



Chapter 4 World Agriculture Equipment Market, by Product Type

4.1 Agriculture Tractors

4.1.1 Key Market Trends

4.1.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Harvester

4.2.1 Key Market Trends

4.2.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.3 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

4.3.1 Key Market Trends

4.3.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.3.3 Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment

4.4.1 Key Market Trends

4.4.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.4.3 Market Size and Forecast

4.5 Agriculture Spraying Equipment

4.5.1 Key Market Trends

4.5.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.5.3 Market Size and Forecast

4.6 Hay & Forage Equipment

4.6.1 Key Market Trends

4.6.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.6.3 Market Size and Forecast

4.7 Other Agriculture Equipment

4.7.1 Key Market Trends

4.7.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.7.3 Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5 World Agriculture Equipment Market by Geography

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Key Market Trends

5.1.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.1.3.1 United States

5.1.3.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.1.3.2 Canada

5.1.3.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.1.3.3 Mexico

5.1.3.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Key Market Trends

5.2.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.2.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3.1 France

5.2.3.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3.2 Germany

5.2.3.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3.3 U. K.

5.2.3.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3.1.4 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 Key Market Trends

5.3.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1.4 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 LAMEA

5.4.1 Key Market Trends

5.4.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities

5.4.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.4.3.1 Latin America

5.4.3.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.4.3.2 Africa

5.4.3.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4.3.3 Middle East

5.4.3.1.3 Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6 Company Profiles

6.1 Mahindra Group

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Operating Business Segments

6.1.3 Business Performance

6.1.4 Strategic Moves and Developments

6.1.5 SWOT Analysis of Mahindra Group

6.2 Escort Limited

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Operating Business Segments

6.2.3 Business Performance

6.2.4 Key Strategies and Developments

6.2.5 SWOT Analysis of Escort Limited

6.3 Valmont Industries, Inc.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Operating Business Segments

6.3.3 Business Performance

6.3.4 Key Strategies and Developments

6.3.5 SWOT Analysis of Valmont Industries, Inc.

6.4 Deere & Company

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Operating Business Segments

6.4.3 Business Performance

6.4.4 Key Strategies and Developments

6.4.5 SWOT Analysis of Deere & Company

6.5 Agco Corporation

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Business Performance

6.5.3 Key Strategies and Developments

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis of Agco Corporation

6.6 Same Deutz-Fahr Group (Sdf)

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Business Performance

6.6.3 Key Strategies and Developments

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis of Same Deutz-Fahr

6.7 Agrostroj Pelhrimov A. S.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Key Strategies and Developments

6.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Agrostroj Pelhrimov A. S

6.8 China National Machinery Industry Corporation (Sinomach)

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Operating Business Segments

6.8.3 SWOT Analysis of China National Machinery Industry Corporation

6.9 Weifang Euroking Machinery

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 SWOT Analysis of Weifang Euroking Machinery

6.10 Concern Tractor Plants

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 SWOT Analysis of Concern Tractor Plants



