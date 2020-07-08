New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Preschool Market in India by Area and Age Group - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05840301/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the preschool market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing participation of women in the labor force. Also, the trend of high-value services is anticipated to boost the growth of the preschool market in India as well.



Market Segmentation

This preschool market in India is segmented as below:

Age group

• Children aged 3-6 years

• children aged below 3 years



Area

• Urban

• Rural



Geographic segmentation

• India



Key Trends for preschool market in India growth

This study identifies the rising trend of high-value services as the prime reasons driving the preschool market in India’s growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in preschool market in India

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the preschool market in India, including some of the vendors such as EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., The Banyan, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd. and Zee Learn Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





