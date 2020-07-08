New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fetal Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817876/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ultrasound, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Telemetry Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9% share of the global Fetal Monitors market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Fetal Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$758.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$891.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$891.8 Million by the year 2027.
Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020
In the global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$424.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$655.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$564 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 375-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817876/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fetal Monitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fetal Monitors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Fetal Monitors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ultrasound (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ultrasound (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ultrasound (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Telemetry Solutions (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Telemetry Solutions (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Telemetry Solutions (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (Product)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (Product) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (Product) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Fetal Doppler (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Fetal Doppler (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Fetal Doppler (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Accessories & Consumables (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Accessories & Consumables (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Accessories & Consumables (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 25: Antepartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Antepartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Antepartum Fetal Monitoring (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fetal Monitors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Fetal Monitors Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Fetal Monitors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Fetal Monitors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Fetal Monitors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Fetal Monitors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Fetal Monitors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Fetal Monitors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Fetal Monitors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fetal
Monitors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fetal
Monitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Fetal Monitors Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Fetal Monitors Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Fetal Monitors Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Fetal Monitors Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fetal Monitors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Fetal Monitors Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Fetal Monitors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 77: Fetal Monitors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Fetal Monitors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Fetal Monitors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Fetal Monitors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Fetal Monitors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Fetal Monitors Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: French Fetal Monitors Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Fetal Monitors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Fetal Monitors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Fetal Monitors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Fetal Monitors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Fetal Monitors Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Fetal Monitors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Fetal Monitors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Fetal Monitors Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Fetal Monitors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Fetal Monitors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Fetal Monitors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Fetal Monitors Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 202
Table 134: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Fetal Monitors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 140: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Fetal Monitors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Fetal Monitors Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Fetal Monitors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Fetal Monitors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Fetal Monitors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Fetal Monitors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Fetal Monitors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Fetal Monitors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Fetal Monitors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 180: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Fetal Monitors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Fetal Monitors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fetal Monitors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Fetal Monitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Fetal Monitors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 197: Fetal Monitors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Fetal Monitors Marketby Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Fetal Monitors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Fetal Monitors Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 209: Fetal Monitors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 212: Fetal Monitors Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 215: Fetal Monitors Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Fetal Monitors Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 223: Fetal Monitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Fetal Monitors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 226: Fetal Monitors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Fetal Monitors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Fetal Monitors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 231: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Fetal Monitors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Fetal Monitors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 234: Fetal Monitors Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Fetal Monitors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 236: Fetal Monitors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Fetal Monitors Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Fetal Monitors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 240: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Fetal Monitors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Fetal Monitors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 243: Fetal Monitors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 245: Fetal Monitors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Historic Marketby
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: Fetal Monitors Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Fetal Monitors Market Quantitative
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817876/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: