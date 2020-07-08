Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Lighting Controls Market by Type, Connectivity Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart lighting control system is a network-based lighting control solution that uses various components, such as occupancy sensors, transmitters & receivers, and microcontrollers, for controlling lighting. The control systems offer various advantages such as maximizing energy savings, while adhering to building codes and complying with green building and energy conservation programs. These systems have been widely used in lighting applications of smart building & smart home establishments, industries, and automotive areas. Reduced energy consumption is one of the major advantages of using intelligent lighting controls.



The smart cities segment dominates the intelligent lighting controls market, owing to the highest adoption of intelligent lighting controls in these sectors. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, lighting accounts for approximately 40% of the total energy cost in smart building & smart home buildings. Fluctuating electricity prices have escalated operating costs of smart building & smart home and automotive spaces. Smart lighting control system helps in effective utilization of energy sources; thereby, providing customized lighting levels for optimal working conditions. Several companies have installed plug and play installation systems for smart lighting controls to maximize the use of lighting control systems.



The factors such as high demand for cost-effective and energy-saving OLED lighting, increase in government initiatives toward OLED adoption, and growth in display and large screen backlight market act as major drivers, driving market growth globally. However, problems pertaining to high cost of the technology and various technological limitations hamper the market to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in demand for eco-friendly lighting solutions and rise in adoption of smart lighting system is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.



The significant factors impacting the growth of the global intelligent lighting controls market include increase in penetration of LED bulbs and lightings globally and rise in government initiatives toward energy saving scheme. However, high initial installation cost of smart lighting controls system acts as the major barrier for early adoption; thereby, hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, emerging smart city projects in developing economies and growing inclination toward energy-efficient lighting solutions are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the intelligent lighting controls market during the forecast period.



The report segments the global intelligent lighting controls market based on type, connectivity type, application, and region. The type segment is analyzed across sensors, ballasts & LED drivers, microcontrollers, dimmers & switch actuators, transmitters & receivers, and others. By connectivity type, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. By application, it is divided into smart cities, automotive, manufacturing, media & entertainment and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.



The key intelligent lighting controls market leaders profiled in the report include Acuity Brands, Cisco, Cree, Inc., Eaton, GE Lighting, Honeywell, OSRAM, Panasonic Corporation, Philips, and Siemens. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.



Key Benefits



This study includes the analytical depiction of the intelligent lighting controls market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the intelligent lighting control market.

The intelligent lighting control market growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Findings



Based on type, the sensors segment generated the highest revenue in theglobal intelligent lighting controls market in 2019.

Based on connectivity, wired segment generated the highest revenue in the global intelligent lighting controls market in 2019

Based on applications, the smart cities segment generated the highest revenue in the global intelligent lighting controls market share in 2019.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Smart Lighting Controls Market

3.2.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. High Threat of New Entrants

3.2.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate Intensity of Rivalry

3.2.5. Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Patent Analysis

3.3.1. Smart Lighting Controls Market, by Applicant (2015-2019)

3.3.2. Smart Lighting Controls Market, by Region (2015-2019)

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing Penetration of Led Bulbs and Lightings Globally

3.4.1.2. Increase in Government Initiatives Towards Energy Saving

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High Initial Installation Cost

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Emerging Smart City Projects in Developing Economies

3.4.3.2. Growing Inclination Towards Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions



Chapter 4: Smart Lighting Controls Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Sensors

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Ballast & Led Drivers

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Microcontrollers

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.5. Dimmers & Switch Actuators

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.6. Transmitters & Receivers

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Smart Lighting Controls Market, by Connectivity Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Wired

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Wireless

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Smart Lighting Controls Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Smart Cities

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.4. Manufacturing

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.5. Media & Entertainment

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Smart Lighting Controls Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2019 (%)

8.3. Top Winning Strategies

8.3.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

8.3.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

8.3.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

8.4. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.5. Competitive Dashboard

8.6. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Acuity Brands, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Business Performance

9.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.3. Cree, Inc.

9.4. Eaton Corporation

9.5. General Electric

9.6. Honeywell International Inc.

9.7. Osram (Ams Ag)

9.8. Panasonic Corporation

9.9. Koninklijke Philips N. V.

9.10. Siemens AG



