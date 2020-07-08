Milpitas, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p, its the latest webcam that is well-placed as an ideal companion to work, learn and play from home with. Sporting a full HD wide-angle lens with a dual built-in mic that offers excellent video quality and crystal-clear communication. It is also fitted with a lens cap for added privacy and a universal tripod mount that allows greater flexibility for users to find the best angle, the Live! Cam Sync 1080p is simply a great all-rounder package for video calls.

The Live! Cam Sync 1080p is UVC compliant, which makes conference calls easy and hassle-free as it requires no additional driver installation and instantly works when plugged into an available USB-A port on PC or Mac. With simple-to-use and convenient features, the Live! Cam Sync 1080p is the clear choice for users for all kinds of video calls, be it for a work video conference or just a casual chat with friends - it only displays the best in full HD quality.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p is attractively priced at US$49.99 and is available at Creative.com.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

