Dallas, TX, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces its receipt of the 2020-2021 Great Place to Work® Certification. Awarded to those companies whose employees confirm consistently positive experiences and leadership within the organization, this Certification is a significant achievement and one which Sealy has secured for a second consecutive year.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Through its anonymous employee surveys and detailed analyses, companies can identify areas in which they excel, areas in which they may improve, and key highlights that outline overall employee perception. Most notably this year, the survey revealed that 97% of employees believe that Sealy is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Other areas of high achievement for Sealy include pride in the company (99%), ability to take off work when necessary (97%), and customers' perception of excellent service (96%). Among the results were also top recorded phrases used by employees which included most frequently “family,” “balance,” and “personal,” which strengthens the company’s agenda of a quality and trusting corporate atmosphere.

Not only has Sealy & Company rated highly in valuable organizational areas, but it has also improved on many aspects important to employees. By using the insights gathered in the employee survey responses collected in 2019, the company has made actionable changes to continue to drive growth, trust, and productivity among its employees and has made significant strides to exemplify and honor its continued “Great” status. In fact, Sealy’s improvement initiatives since 2019 have been instrumental in its increased ratings, as several areas including training, development, and community involvement show outstanding improvement.

“We congratulate Sealy & Company on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust, create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Sealy is honored to receive such an influential recognition for a second year and looks forward to providing continued compelling opportunities and benefits to all its employees. Using the Great Place to Work® survey as a catalyst for progress, Sealy will continue to implement strategic changes to drive advancement in all aspects of the company.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment, and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

