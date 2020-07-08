BIRKIRKARA, Malta, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, engaged Akur Capital (“Akur”) as the Company’s iGaming mergers and acquisitions advisor. Akur Capital is a leading cross-border M&A advisory firm, specializing in the iGaming and sports betting sector.



“We just signed with Akur and are already evaluating multiple potential M&A opportunities they’ve introduced to us,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “The Akur team has years of iGaming and gambling experience and an extensive network of industry contacts. As the first US-based iGaming company to list on NASDAQ, we’re in a great position to capitalize on these highly fragmented markets and believe Akur will prove to be a valuable partner in our ongoing success.”

Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson has been invited to present at The emergence of eSports webinar, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Johnson will participate in a webinar panel discussion on the emergence of eSports. In contrast to many other industries that have and continue to experience significant setbacks as a result of COVID-19 – the global pandemic has arguably served as a positive catalyst for the world of eSports – an industry that continues to evolve and further expand to new audiences. During the panel discussion, Johnson will discuss the eSports industry, its major players, and factors driving market growth.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP

Webinar Details:

Panel Session Title: The Emergence of eSports





The Emergence of eSports Date and Time: Thursday, July 9, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



