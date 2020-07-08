Philadelphia, PA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, announced today the signing of an agreement with Synect, a digital strategy and content creation agency that enables video displays of unlimited size and scale in airports throughout the country.

The announcement was made by VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton, who said the contract is valued at up to $1,360,000 USD over the next three years. That projection is based on Synect’s current book of business and does not include additional clients that Synect may add in the future. “We are delighted to partner with Synect that has earned an outstanding reputation for its content and creative capabilities and that has mastered the art and science of airport communications,“ Hutton said.

The Synect digital signage program is called “ReadySeeGo™.” ReadySeeGo is a turnkey digital signage solution that combines visual communications content, hardware and software in a streamlined mobile display that is plug-and-play using a standard power outlet. VSBLTY DataCaptor™ is expected to be added to approximately 2,200 airport ReadySeeGo units. DataCaptor leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence (machine learning and computer vision) to provide real-time analytics. These real-time analytics will allow the ReadySeeGo units to display responsive, relevant content to passengers as they navigate the airport environment.

"The collaboration between VSBLTY and Synect is exciting and offers our clients new AI-powered innovation and insight," Synect founder and CEO Yahav Ran said. "With VSBLITY DataCaptor, ReadySeeGo can deliver impactful, responsive content based on user behavior, demographics and more. This allows for experiences that are even more engaging and provides new ways for our clients to take visual communications to the next level,” Ran said.

Investor Relations

MarketSmart Communications Inc., +1-877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x231

cathy@chfir.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Synect (www.synectmedia.com)

Synect creates next-generation content and systems for video walls and digital signage. Equal parts creative studio and solution provider, Synect is a driving force behind visual communications innovation at airports, retail stores and other complex facilities. Synect’s key capabilities are the creation of engaging cinematic-quality content and the development of powerful, scalable visual communication ecosystems. These two elements work together to enhance on-premise customer experience and operations. Synect is headquartered in Redmond, Wash., and has an office in Orlando, Fla.

CONTACT: Alison Weber, 313-350-0195

alison.w@synectmedia.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated revenue to VSBLTY from its agreement with Synect, and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which are described in the Company’s Annual Information Form and other public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by Canadian securities laws.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK INFORMATION

This news release contains “financial outlook information” regarding future revenue expectations, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above. Revenue and other estimates contained in this news release were made by VSBLTY management as of the date of this news release and are provided for the purpose of informing readers of the anticipated size of VSBLTY’s agreement with Synect, and are not an estimate of profitability or any other measure of financial performance. Investors are cautioned that the financial outlook information contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET