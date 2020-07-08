New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ECG Telemetry Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817875/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Patient Digital Transmitters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$540.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical Leads segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17% share of the global ECG Telemetry Devices market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The ECG Telemetry Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$385.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$505 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$505 Million by the year 2027.
Distributed Receiving Antenna Segment Corners a 27.5% Share in 2020
In the global Distributed Receiving Antenna segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$299.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$456.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$314.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 195-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817875/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
ECG Telemetry Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: ECG Telemetry Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: ECG Telemetry Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Patient Digital Transmitters (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Patient Digital Transmitters (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Patient Digital Transmitters (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Electrical Leads (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Electrical Leads (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Electrical Leads (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Distributed Receiving Antenna (Product) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Distributed Receiving Antenna (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Distributed Receiving Antenna (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Central Display/Control/Recording Station (Product)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Central Display/Control/Recording Station (Product)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012
to 2019
Table 15: Central Display/Control/Recording Station (Product)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 21: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for ECG Telemetry Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese ECG Telemetry Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese ECG Telemetry Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European ECG Telemetry Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European ECG Telemetry Devices Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 32: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: French ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: German ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian ECG Telemetry Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian ECG Telemetry Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for ECG Telemetry Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 53: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 66: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for ECG Telemetry
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific ECG Telemetry Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American ECG Telemetry Devices Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 74: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American ECG Telemetry Devices Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Latin American ECG Telemetry Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American ECG Telemetry Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 80: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America ECG Telemetry Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America ECG Telemetry Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East ECG Telemetry Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East ECG Telemetry Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: The Middle East ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for ECG Telemetry Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 101: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian ECG Telemetry Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: ECG Telemetry Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian ECG Telemetry Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates ECG Telemetry Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East ECG Telemetry Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East ECG Telemetry Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African ECG Telemetry Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: ECG Telemetry Devices Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 114: African ECG Telemetry Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817875/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: