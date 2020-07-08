Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in carbon nanotubes have undergone significant changes in recent years, from single walled carbon nanotubes to multi-walled carbon nanotubes. The rising wave of new technologies, such as arc discharge is creating significant potential for carbon nanotubes in various chemical and inorganic platforms to improve electrical and thermal conductivity, tensile strength, stiffness, and toughness.



In the carbon nanotube market, various technologies, such as arc discharge, laser ablation, chemical vapor deposition, and high pressure carbon monoxide technologies are used. Increasing demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles, superior chemical and mechanical properties, and high growth in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive industries are creating new opportunities for various carbon nanotube technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the carbon nanotube market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global carbon nanotube technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the carbon nanotube companies profiled in this report include Arkema, Arry International Group, Carbon Solutions, Cheap Tubes, CNT, Hanwha Chemical, Nano-C, Cnano Technology, Toray International Group Limited, Showa Denko, and Continental Carbon Company.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the carbon nanotube market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in carbon nanotube market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in carbon nanotube market? What are the latest developments in carbon nanotube technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this carbon nanotube market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this carbon nanotube technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Carbon Nanotube Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Carbon Nanotube Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Arc Discharge

4.2.2. Laser Ablation

4.2.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.2.4. High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Electrical and Electronics

4.3.1.1. Arc Discharge

4.3.1.2. Laser Ablation

4.3.1.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.3.1.4. High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

4.3.2. Aerospace and Defense

4.3.2.1. Arc Discharge

4.3.2.2. Laser Ablation

4.3.2.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.3.2.4. High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

4.3.3. Energy

4.3.3.1. Arc Discharge

4.3.3.2. Laser Ablation

4.3.3.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.3.3.4. High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

4.3.4. Textile

4.3.4.1. Arc Discharge

4.3.4.2. Laser Ablation

4.3.4.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.3.4.4. High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

4.3.5. Automotive

4.3.5.1. Arc Discharge

4.3.5.2. Laser Ablation

4.3.5.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.3.5.4. High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

4.3.6. Healthcare

4.3.6.1. Arc Discharge

4.3.6.2. Laser Ablation

4.3.6.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.3.6.4. High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

4.3.7. Others

4.3.7.1. Arc Discharge

4.3.7.2. Laser Ablation

4.3.7.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.3.7.4. High Pressure Carbon Monoxide



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Carbon Nanotube Market by Region

5.2. North American Carbon Nanotube Market

5.2.1. United States Carbon Nanotube Market

5.2.2. Canadian Carbon Nanotube Market

5.2.3. Mexican Carbon Nanotube Market

5.3. European Carbon Nanotube Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Carbon Nanotube Market

5.3.2. German Carbon Nanotube Market

5.3.3. French Carbon Nanotube Market

5.4. APAC Carbon Nanotube Market

5.4.1. Chinese Carbon Nanotube Market

5.4.2. Japanese Carbon Nanotube Market

5.4.3. Indian Carbon Nanotube Market

5.4.4. South Korean Carbon Nanotube Market

5.5. ROW Carbon Nanotube Market



6. Latest Development and Innovation in the Carbon Nanotube Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Nanotube Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Nanotube Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Nanotube Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Carbon Nanotube Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Carbon Nanotube Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Carbon Nanotube Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Arkema

9.2. Arry International Group

9.3. Carbon Solutions

9.4. Cheap Tubes

9.5. CNT

9.6. Hanwha Chemical

9.7. Nano-C

9.8. Cnano Technology

9.9. Toray International Group Limited

9.10. Showa Denko



