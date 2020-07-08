Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global licensed sports merchandise market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019.



Licensed sports merchandise refers to various products that are endorsed by a sportsperson or a sports club. It includes products, such as sports gear, games, apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children that are available in a wide variety of colors, variants and sizes. The licensing organizations pay a certain amount of royalty to the sports entities for the merchandise that is sold with the copyrighted logos, designs and other brandings. This minimizes infringements on the trademarks of teams and players and aids in curbing the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports-related brands.



A rising number of sports enthusiasts, along with rapid urbanization and the proliferation of the online retail sector, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a significant increase in the number of regional and international sports leagues is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is a continual shift in consumer preference from traditional retailing channels toward online platforms that offer a wide range of products and convenient shopping experience of purchasing authentic premium-quality goods at competitive prices.



Additionally, the development of innovative breathable, lightweight and waterproof sports apparel and accessories is also acting as another growth-inducing factor. Products such as jerseys, socks, tracksuits, t-shirts, lowers and activewear, which are printed with the logos of major sports teams, have gained immense traction among consumers who prefer fashionable casual and gym wear. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with increasing investments in sports licensing across the globe, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product Type:

Apparel and Footwear

Accessories and Gifts

Toys and Games

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Store

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium

Economic

Breakup by End-User:

Men

Women

Children

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., Fanatics Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., Prada, Puma SE, Sports Direct International Plc, Under Armour Inc., VF Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global licensed sports merchandise market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global licensed sports merchandise market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Apparel and Footwear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Accessories and Gifts

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Toys and Games

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online Stores

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Departmental Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Specialty Stores

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.1 Premium

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Economic

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Men

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Women

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Children

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



