New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Medical Chairs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817874/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Examination Chairs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Treatment Chairs segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Specialty Medical Chairs market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Specialty Medical Chairs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Rehabilitation Chairs Segment Corners a 44.3% Share in 2020
In the global Rehabilitation Chairs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$983.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 257-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817874/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Specialty Medical Chairs Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Specialty Medical Chairs Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Specialty Medical Chairs Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Examination Chairs (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Examination Chairs (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Examination Chairs (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Treatment Chairs (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Treatment Chairs (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Treatment Chairs (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Rehabilitation Chairs (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Rehabilitation Chairs (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Rehabilitation Chairs (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Specialty Medical Chairs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Specialty Medical Chairs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Specialty Medical Chairs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Specialty Medical Chairs Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Specialty Medical Chairs Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Specialty Medical Chairs Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Specialty Medical Chairs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 29: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Specialty Medical Chairs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Specialty Medical Chairs Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Medical Chairs:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Specialty Medical Chairs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Specialty Medical Chairs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Specialty Medical Chairs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Specialty Medical
Chairs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Specialty Medical Chairs Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Specialty Medical Chairs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Specialty Medical Chairs Marketby
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Specialty Medical Chairs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 77: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Specialty Medical Chairs Historic
Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Specialty Medical Chairs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Specialty Medical Chairs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 98: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Specialty Medical Chairs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Specialty Medical Chairs Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Specialty Medical Chairs Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Specialty Medical Chairs
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Specialty Medical Chairs
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Specialty Medical Chairs Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Specialty Medical Chairs Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Specialty Medical Chairs Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Specialty Medical Chairs Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 116
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817874/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: