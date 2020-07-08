Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) Market - Analysis by Product Type, Application (ARDS, PPHN, Others), by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) Market was valued at USD 830.8 million in the year 2019. Over the recent years, Inhaled Nitric Oxide market has been witnessing considerable growth driven by increase in demand from healthcare, ongoing R&D activities leading to new application areas in healthcare industry, rising pollution levels and ever-growing aged population.



Amongst geriatric population, there is a major prevalence of respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, bronchial asthma and other several other diseases that will facilitate the growth of Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market. Several innovative technologies including Beyond Air's LungFit device that is simple, cylinder free, plasma arc discharge-based technology likely to shape the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market landscape in the future.



Among the Product Type in the Inhaled Nitric Oxide industry (99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity, Others), the 99.92% Purity Product type are estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for Inhaled Nitric Oxide is high per capita expenditure on healthcare, increase in number of hospitals, more preference towards branded treatment and drugs and high research funding.



The North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by large consumer base and increasing investment in research and development by the market players in the region. The countries such as Japan, China, United Kingdom, India are a lucrative market for Inhaled Nitric Oxide.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) market by Value.

The report analyses the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market By Product Type (99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity, Others).

The report assesses the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market By Application - ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), PPHN (Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension in the Newborn) and Other Diseases.

The Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Italy, Germany, France, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through Market Attractiveness Charts' presented by region, by product type, and by application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Air Liquide S.A., Linde Plc (Praxair Inc.), Beyond Air Inc., NU-MED Plus, Inc., VERO Biotech LLC & Novoteris LLC.

The report presents the analysis of Inhaled Nitric Oxide market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market - By Product Type

5.2 99.92% Purity - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 99.99% Purity - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Application

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market- By Application

6.2 ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome)- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 PPHN (Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn)- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Other Diseases- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide : By Region



8. North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Segmentation By Product, End Use (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity & Others)

8.3 Market Segmentation By Application (ADRS, PPHN & Other Diseases)

8.4 North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Country Analysis

8.5 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.6 Competitive Scenario of North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide: By Country

8.7 United States Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.8 United States Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

8.9 Canada Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.10 Canada Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

8.11 Mexico Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.12 Mexico Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application



9. Europe Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Segmentation By Product, End Use (2020-2025)

9.1 Europe Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity & Others)

9.3 Market Segmentation By Application (ADRS, PPHN & Other Diseases)

9.4 Europe Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Country Analysis

9.5 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.6 Competitive Scenario of Europe Inhaled Nitric Oxide : By Country

9.7 United Kingdom Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.8 United Kingdom Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

9.9 Italy Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.10 Italy Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

9.11 Germany Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.12 Germany Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

9.13 France Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.14 France Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application



10. APAC Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Segmentation By Product, End Use (2020-2025)

10.1 APAC Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (99.92% Purity, 99.99% Purity & Others)

10.3 Market Segmentation By Application (ADRS, PPHN & Other Diseases)

10.4 APAC Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Country Analysis

10.5 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

10.6 Competitive Scenario of APAC Inhaled Nitric Oxide : By Country

10.7 China Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.8 China Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

10.9 Japan Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.10 Japan Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application

10.11 India Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.12 India Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application



11. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Drivers

11.2 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Restraints



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market - By Application (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2025)



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Strategic Analysis

14.1 Inhaled Nitric Oxide Product Development

14.2 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

15.2 Air Liquide S.A.

15.3 Linde Plc (Praxair Inc.)

15.4 VERO Biotech LLC

15.5 Beyond Air Inc.

15.6 NU-MED Plus, Inc.

15.7 Novoteris LLC



