Salt Lake City, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Causality Link, an advanced, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven investment technology provider, today announced the addition of veteran software engineer and natural language processing (NLP) expert Craig Trim as senior software engineer – NLP.

Trim joins Causality Link having spent the majority of his 20-year software engineering career with IBM, during which time he contributed to over 200 filed patents. He was most recently a senior managing consultant, leading teams in the inception, creation and deployment of chatbots for top companies in the energy, telecommunications and automotive industries. Joining IBM as an intern in 2000, Trim has since been lead engineer for formal offerings in Watson Group, has led teams developing the auto-generation of knowledge graphs, and has led the design and implementation of large-scale e-commerce sites. In addition to his time at IBM, Trim was chief technology officer for Dristi, a cognitive computing company, where he led research and development to create a first-of-a-kind “Audience OS” and cognitive analytics platform.

At Causality Link, Trim will lead efforts to enhance the company’s Research Assistant. This initiative will include increasing the number of data sources ingested, the speed at which the data is processed, the insights garnered from the data and more.

“Causality Link is an exciting melding of tried and true technology and cutting-edge innovation that is rare to find and has been instrumental in their success thus far,” said Trim. “I look forward to developing and implementing ways to propel the platform even further to gather more insights from more sources in less time.”

“Craig is a true trailblazer in the NLP space,” said Pierre Haren, co-founder and CEO of Causality Link. “During his prolific tenure at IBM, he pioneered the use of NLP in ontology learning to look for relationships between data, which is a critical part of our operation. We are thrilled to bring this inventive thinking to Causality Link as we drive our technology to the next level.”

Causality Link’s unique, AI-powered research platform extracts the knowledge contained within millions of documents and other text-based sources to provide investors and analysts with a unique perspective on companies, industries and macroeconomic drivers. By aggregating explicitly stated cause-and-effect relationships between market indicators and company key performance indicators (KPIs), the Causality Link platform provides clients with more significant, longer-lasting, less emotional and more precise insights and forecasts.

With the overall aim of improving transparency in financial markets, the Causality Link platform models the forces acting on the markets, leveraging machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) techniques to weave together the insights and creativity of experts in understanding the causal relationships at work in the financial world. The solution is leading the next wave of AI innovation that leverages technology to combine human knowledge from thousands of authors.

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals produce smarter decisions by better understanding the “causal links” between their subjects and various market indicators. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link’s platform merges explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.

Michael Kingsley Forefront Communications for Causality Link 212-320-8984 mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com