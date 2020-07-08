CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to announce the launch of a new website for its CBG Hemp Project under the name of its subsidiary, Golden State Green World. The new website is at https://www.gsgreenworld.com . Since the start of the CBG Hemp Project, the Company has been receiving numerous international inquiries about its La Crème CBG products. This website will focus specifically on the CBG Hemp Project and provide purchasing details, information, pictures, progress, and updates for interested parties.



CBG Hemp Project Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that all 5 greenhouses have been planted to full capacity with La Crème. The plants in the first greenhouse have entered into the flowering stage and will be ready to harvest sometime in August. Some strong and healthy plants have been selected to continue its lineage as the mother plants and this process will continue throughout the season.

Two prospective clients have requested a site tour of the Company’s CBG Hemp Project site at California and have been scheduled for within these 2 weeks. Maple Leaf is extremely optimistic about the medical and therapeutic potential of CBG as more research is conducted and the awareness grows. The Company is thrilled to be emerging as one of the few high quality CBG cultivators in the United States and one of the few growers cultivating La Crème.

For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com .

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit www.mlgreenworld.com .

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis and hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has cannabis and hemp projects in British Columbia and California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

