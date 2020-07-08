GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Steelcase was named a 2020 honoree of The Civic 50, an initiative of Points of Light. The company’s expansive involvement in community programs – including a mix of volunteered time, product/service donations and financial gifts, as well as the integration of community commitment into business policies and practices – led to the recognition.



“At Steelcase, we believe business can be a force for good and, by leveraging our scale and resources around the globe, we can make a real difference in the communities where we live and work,” said Kim Dabbs, director of social innovation at Steelcase. “This recognition honors our commitment to helping others reach their full potential and transform the way organizations and the systems we are a part of engage, improve and innovate.”

Steelcase’s social innovation efforts prioritize furthering inclusive and equitable quality education, reducing inequalities and creating sustainable communities and cities. In fiscal year 2020, Steelcase employees reported a 250% increase in volunteer hours in 45 global locations. A number of partner organizations received support from the company, individual employees or a combination of both.

Highlights from Steelcase’s community contributions in the last year include:

LEADeres, a leadership program serving the LatinX community. They leveraged Steelcase space and expertise to incorporate design thinking into their curriculum and help participants learn by doing, while also strengthening their professional network through connections with community partners.

ReDI School, a non-profit that breaks down barriers to opportunities for refugees and brings people together through empowering their students with valuable digital skills and a strong network of mentors. Steelcase hosted ReDI school leaders for their kick-off and a semester long coding class.

Public Thread, a woman-owned and operated business that has created a new model for how to care for people and the environment. Public Thread makes accessories, apparel and other sewn goods that keep textiles (including Steelcase scraps and extra fabrics) out of the landfill and support living wage jobs.

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to impact their communities. The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more; they are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

“Points of Light believes now more than ever, companies must drive transformative social change around the world,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. “We thank Steelcase for their investment and look forward to supporting them in innovating and expanding this work.”

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in community.

To learn more about the Civic 50, 2020 honorees and insights from this year’s survey, please visit www.Civic50.org .

About Steelcase Inc.

For over 108 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world’s leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands – including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2020 revenue of $3.7 billion.