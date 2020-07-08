Costa Mesa, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career exploration nonprofit Roadtrip Nation is excited to premiere the new four-part documentary series “Roadtrip Nation: To Be Determined,” which follows three young adults on the path from adversity to opportunity. Supported by AT&T and presented by KQED, “To Be Determined” will air nationally on public television stations starting on July 6, 2020, and is available to watch online at rtn.is/to-be-determined.

The series follows Taiheem, Yasmine, and Denise, all of whom faced hardships that could have thwarted them from pursuing their dreams, but have gone down their own paths with diligence and ingenuity. As they travel from Atlanta to Chicago in Roadtrip Nation’s green RV, they interview workforce development CEOs, political campaign managers, software engineers, and more to see how people who share their backgrounds have overcome challenges and found fulfilling work.

Taiheem wants to give power and possibilities to young people who feel they have none. Raised amid domestic violence and forced to bounce around shelters, foster care, and friends’ houses, he eventually attended the workforce development program, Per Scholas. It helped him harness the strength of his own dreams to get on a path that leads where he wants to go—a career in IT. Yasmine has faced challenges that would wear down even the strongest person, but family, afterschool programs, church, and the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership program, which offers training and job support, kept her on course. She’s in school to become a patient care technician. She wants the sort of skills she can pass on to her community, to create a cycle of support. Hard work and big goals have been the driving forces in Denise’s life—and she’s determined to lift her whole family up with her. Her parents emigrated from Mexico to give her a better life, and their sacrifices are not lost on her. As she contemplates going back to school and choosing a career path, she’s hoping this time on the road will give her a chance to step back, celebrate her hard work, and see how she can harness it for the future.

“For nearly two decades, Roadtrip Nation has been building a collection of career stories that others can see themselves in,” said Mike Marriner, president of Roadtrip Nation. “With this documentary, we’re highlighting how workforce development programs have helped these three young people discover a stable and unique path forward out of adversity. We wanted the stories of these three to inspire people to explore all sorts of different pathways—software engineering, IT, finance, medicine, politics, and more—and find the path they feel fits them best.”

Throughout their journey, Taiheem, Yasmine, and Denise realize that the personal struggles they’ve faced can become a major source of strength as they plot out their next moves in deciding the career path they want to embark on long term. The roadtrippers meet Andre Carroll, a political campaign manager who credits a workforce development program as the foundation for his personal success; Karen Norington-Reaves, the CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Program, and a dedicated advocate for the youth in her community; and Gerald Chertavian, the CEO of the workforce development initiative, Year Up. Between their stories and those of the inspiring people they interview, it becomes apparent no hurdle is high enough to stop you from jumping toward your goals.

“There is no one path to career success, and this documentary showcases the dynamic and diverse education options available to young people across the country,” said Mylayna Albright, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at AT&T. “I hope that young adults see themselves in Taiheem, Yasmine, and Denise, and feel empowered to take the next step that best aligns with their goals to prepare for the future of work.”

To learn more about “To Be Determined,” visit rtn.is/to-be-determined.

About Roadtrip Nation

“What should I do with my life?” Since 2001, Roadtrip Nation has made it their mission to help individuals answer this question. Through bestselling books, an acclaimed documentary series, and interactive classroom curricula, Roadtrip Nation empowers people to turn what they like into careers they’ll love—and helps them navigate any obstacles encountered along the way. For more information, visit roadtripnation.com/about.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

AT&T Inc. is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities and improving lives. We have a long history of investing in projects that create learning opportunities, promote academic and economic achievement, and address community needs. Our AT&T Aspire initiative uses innovation in education to drive student success in school and beyond. With a financial commitment of $500 million since 2008, AT&T is leveraging technology, relationships and social innovation to help all students make their biggest dreams realities.

About KQED

KQED serves the people of Northern California with a public-supported alternative to commercial media. An NPR and PBS affiliate based in San Francisco, KQED is home to one of the most listened-to public radio stations in the nation, one of the highest-rated public television services and an award-winning education program helping students and educators thrive in 21st-century classrooms. A trusted news source and leader and innovator in interactive technology, KQED takes people of all ages on journeys of exploration — exposing them to new people, places and ideas. Visit www.kqed.org.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. For more than 10 years, APT has annually distributed one-third or more of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. Founded in 1961, among its 250 new program titles per year, APT programs include prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children’s series and classic movies. “America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated,” “Cook’s Country,” “AfroPoP,” “Rick Steves’ Europe,” “Chris Kimball’s Milk Street Television,” “Front and Center,” “Doc Martin,” “Nightly Business Report,” “Midsomer Murders,” “A Place to Call Home,” “Lidia’s Kitchen,” “Globe Trekker,” “New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton,” “Simply Ming,” and “P. Allen Smith’s Garden Home” are a sampling of APT’s programs, considered some of the most popular on public television APT licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service. Entering its 13th year, Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — is distributed by American Public Television. APT also distributes WORLDTM, public television’s premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT’s programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

