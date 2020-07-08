PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the widespread implementation of EMV in the U.S., fraudsters have shifted their focus to card-not-present (CNP) fraud, highlighting static card security codes as a critical weakness. The Secure Technology Alliance released today a resource that provides a primer on cards with dynamic security code features as a layered defense to this CNP vulnerability. This resource discusses the benefits of dynamic security codes for issuers, merchants and cardholders, and the implementation impact on payments stakeholders.



Download the white paper, “Dynamic Security Code Cards: A Primer,” at https://www.securetechalliance.org/publications-dynamic-security-code-cards-a-primer/.

For many online transactions, merchants require the user to enter the security code printed on the card to validate that the card is in the possession of the cardholder. These static security codes, if stolen, present a vulnerability that can lead to CNP fraud and a loss of revenue for merchants and issuers. Cards with a dynamic security code present a possible defense against CNP fraud by having a display and generating a frequently changing code. This hinders the ability of a fraudster using a duplicate card or stolen card data.

“The consequences and associated costs of CNP fraud present a world of issues for everyone from the customer to the merchant to the issuer,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Security experts recommend layered approaches to security, and a changing security code will create a barrier for people using stolen credentials. This resource provides education on how a dynamic security code card can help prevent fraudsters from stealing all information necessary to complete an online transaction.”

This white paper:

Introduces the impact of CNP fraud on merchants and issuers

Provides a high-level description of a dynamic security code card solution (card and server/service) to educate stakeholders on functionality and benefits

Outlines the benefits of dynamic security code cards for issuers, merchants and cardholders

Outlines manufacturing, personalization and implementation considerations

Describes real world deployed use cases

This white paper was developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Payments Council. The cross-industry council focuses on securing payments and payment applications in the U.S. through industry dialogue, commentary on standards and specifications, technical guidance and educational programs, for consumers, merchants, issuers, acquirers, processors, payment networks, government regulators, mobile providers, industry suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

Council members involved in the development and review of this white paper include: ABCorp; Ellipse; IDEMIA; Infineon Technologies; MULTOS International; Thales; Visa; Worldpay.

