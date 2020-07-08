Riverdale, NJ, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverdale, NJ — Due to spikes in COVID-19 cases following reopening measures across the country, hospitals may once again be in need of more negatively pressurized isolation rooms than they currently have to treat patients. Leading air filtration industry experts from Camfil USA have applied their decades of experience with biosafety containment to design a multi-functioning, in-room air purification unit that can also create negatively pressurized areas for isolation rooms.
“There’s no margin for error when it comes to containment filtration,” says Keith Woolard, Product Manager for Containment and CamCleaner Products at Camfil USA. Woolard has over fifteen years of experience in engineering, research, and development in the air filtration and containment industry, with his work at Camfil including highly sensitive biosafety applications for universities and government facilities worldwide. “The product has to perform its design function. Failure is not an option. .”
In a new video “CamCleaner CC500 can be used as a room air purifier or installed to create negatively pressurized isolation areas.” by Camfil, Keith Woolard explains the features and development of Camfil’s new CamCleaner CC500.
Key Features of the Camfil CC500
The CC500’s Four Versatile Applications in HospitalsA piece of equipment that can fill multiple rolls is very useful to a facility like a hospital. The CC500 is able to perform four critical functions; two methods to generate negatively pressurized isolation areas and two methods to recirculate HEPA filtered air. To generate negatively pressurized isolation areas:
To recirculate HEPA filter air:
What are Isolation Rooms and Negative Pressure Zones?
In hospitals and healthcare facilities, isolation rooms are designed to contain the spread of pathogens from infected patients. The air pressure within the isolation area is negative relative to adjacent rooms. This prevents air, which may contain dangerous viruses, from flowing out of the room through open doors, windows or even through unseen cracks in the wall as it is blocked by the higher air pressure outside the room.
Hospitals have limited isolation room capacity that can be quickly overwhelmed by increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. The CamCleaner CC500 provides healthcare facilities with a key piece of equipment required to convert regular rooms into isolation units. What Industries Can Benefit from CamCleaner CC500 Technology? In addition to hospitals, the CC500 can improve indoor air quality and reduce infection risks in:
About Camfil Clean Air Solutions
