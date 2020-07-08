TORRINGTON, Conn., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation expands its range of encapsulant materials with the introduction of Multi-Cure® 9037-F. The product cures in seconds upon exposure to UV/Visible light and has secondary heat cure for shadow areas caused by high-profile components on printed circuit boards.



The material features improved flexibility and resiliency for a variety of glob-top, chip-on-board, chip-on-flex, chip-on-glass, and wire-tacking/bonding applications. It is well-suited for encapsulation of critical components on flexible and rigid circuit board materials such as FR-4, Kapton®, and glass, and contains no sharp, abrasive, mineral, or glass fillers to abrade fine wires.

Multi-Cure 9037-F has excellent moisture and thermal resistance, making it a good candidate for use as a corrosion guard for wire-bond connections in battery management systems. Additional uses include encapsulation of components on circuit boards found in automotive ADAS and infotainment systems, aerospace and defense applications, and consumer electronics. Formulated with blue fluorescing technology, the material is highly visible on encapsulated PCB modules when exposed to low-intensity black light for easy visual quality inspection.

