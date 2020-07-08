NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) (“Sugarmade”, “SGMD”, or the “Company”), and its BudCars Cannabis Delivery Service (“BudCars”), is pleased to provide updated revenue expectations for July and calendar Q3 BudCars performance.

Based on robust growth and underlying data trends witnessed in May and June, and continued very strong performance underway so far in July, management now forecasts continued month-over-month sequential sales growth of 30% in July and August, positioning the Company for July sales of at least $650K, and a pace lined up to close out September with annualized BudCars revenues running at or above $11 million.

Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade, noted, “We believe we have enough visibility and enough data in hand to forecast that we will continue to see extremely robust growth in July and August. Many of the trends we saw come together in June to drive our performance remain in place and suggest new records across many metrics are likely this month as well.”

BudCars saw improvement in every major metric during June, as covered in detail in the Company’s July 1 release. Mutually reinforcing trends in increasing new customers, strong repeat business, increasing orders per customer per period, and increasing ticket sizes continue to define performance thus far in July, suggesting a high degree of confidence in continued 30% sequential monthly topline growth and the likelihood that the Company will close out its calendar Q3 with extremely strong metrics in place heading into year-end.

In addition, Sugarmade continues to focus on further bolstering future top and bottom-line growth through aggressive expansion and verticalization plans, including the upcoming opening of its BudCars LA hub and the establishment of inhouse cultivation and product manufacturing operations at its new 5,000 square-foot indoor premium cannabis cultivation facility located in very close proximity to its Sacramento BudCars hub.

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our Brand portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com, SugarRush™ and Budcars.com. For more information please reference www.Sugarmade.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

