EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design-driven brands for the workplace and home, today launched Knoll + Muuto Work from Home furniture, lighting and accessories at knoll.com. Consumers can now shop online for work-from-home products that bring the trademark design, comfort and performance of the Knoll and Muuto brands to their doorsteps — shipped free in just 1 – 3 days.
Muuto, a Knoll constellation brand, is based in Denmark, working to write new chapters in the longstanding heritage of Scandinavian design. Muuto products pair seamlessly with the range of modern Knoll designs.
“We’ve developed the kit you need for the perfect home workspace,” said Knoll design director Benjamin Pardo. “As we become accustomed to new work styles in the office and at home, designing a modern, comfortable and affordable personalized space for remote work is increasingly important.”
“People who have been working from home miss their workplace-specific furniture such as a high-performance desk chair, an adjustable height desk and accessories, even a comfortable reading chair,” he observed. “Our work-from-home offering responds to the need for good design for today’s work-from-home lifestyle.”
Commenting on the ready-to-ship products that ship in 1 – 3 days, Pardo added, “With the Knoll + Muuto e-commerce site launch, it is easier than ever to work comfortably from home as well as refresh living and dining spaces with our award-winning Knoll and Muuto designs.”
Knoll + Muuto Work from Home designs include a range of Knoll classic and contemporary pieces by David Adjaye, Harry Bertoia, Florence Knoll, Marc Krusin and Eero Saarinen that ship in 1 – 2 weeks for white glove delivery.
Knoll is also working closely with clients in the commercial, healthcare and education sectors on programs that allow their employees to purchase Knoll + Muuto work-from-home furniture online.
Knoll + Muuto Work from Home ready-to-ship products that ship in 1 – 3 days include designs created with a roster of international talent:
Desk Chairs
Height Adjustable and Table Desks
Lounge and Side Chairs
Lighting, Occasional Tables and Accessories
About Knoll
Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.
