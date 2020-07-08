Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Directional Drilling Market By Type (At-Bit Steerable System, Rotary Steerable System), By Component (Drilling Tool Rental, Rig Rental, Others), By Service, By Technology, By Application, By Field Development Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Directional Drilling Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Directional Drilling Market is driven by the increasing global energy demand. Additionally, increasing number of discovered wells and growing exploration & production activities are further expected to propel the market through 2025. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities, technological advancements and new product launches by the key players are anticipated to spur the market during forecast years.



The Global Directional Drilling Market can be segmented based on type, component, service, technology, application, field development type, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into at-bit steerable system and rotary steerable system. The rotary steerable system is expected to dominate the market during forecast period on account of its affordable costs and improved drilling performance. Based on application, the market can be divided into onshore and offshore. The offshore segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing offshore oil & gas E&P activities.



Regionally, the directional drilling market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be attributed to the ongoing shale gas production activities in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Directional Drilling Market include Baker Hughes Company, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Gyrodata Incorporated, Scientific Drilling International, Leam Drilling Systems, LLC, Weatherford International Inc., Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited, Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Directional Drilling Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Directional Drilling Market based on type, component, service, technology, application, field development type, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Directional Drilling Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Directional Drilling Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Directional Drilling Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the service providrs which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Directional Drilling Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Directional Drilling Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (At-Bit Steerable System, Rotary Steerable System)

5.2.2. By Component (Drilling Tool Rental, Rig Rental, OCTG Rental, Consumables, Others)

5.2.3. By Service (Drilling, Logging-While-Drilling (LWD), Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD) & Survey, Motors (MUD Motors), Others)

5.2.4. By Technology (Wellbore Positioning, Side Tracking, Well Planning, Others)

5.2.5. By Application (Onshore v/s Offshore)

5.2.5.1. Offshore (Shallow, Deep, Ultra-deep)

5.2.6. By Field Development Type (Greenfield Vs Brownfield)

5.2.7. By Company (2019)

5.2.8. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Directional Drilling Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Directional Drilling Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Directional Drilling Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Directional Drilling Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Baker Hughes Company

13.2. Halliburton Company

13.3. Schlumberger Limited

13.4. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

13.5. Gyrodata Incorporated

13.6. Scientific Drilling International

13.7. Leam Drilling Systems, LLC

13.8. Weatherford International Inc.

13.9. Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

13.10. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the author & Disclaimer



